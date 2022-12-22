Read full article on original website
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the second half of 2022, two of the biggest gaming companies made fans rethink what they knew about their controllers. In August, PlayStation announced its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. This was Sony's alternative to the Xbox's Elite Series 2 – and then in September, only a few weeks after PlayStation's announcement, Xbox announced a new version of the Elite Series 2, the Elite Series 2 – Core.
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to abate. While the PS5 restock situation has improved in recent months ahead of the Christmas rush, it’s still rare to find a console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted...
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will soon put an end to password sharing. Following a boom in subscribers during the pandemic, the company later began to experience losses and now sees password-sharing as an urgent issue that needs to be addressed. According to reports, it will begin asking for extra payment for shared accounts starting in 2023, affecting users in the U.S. sometime early next year.
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
The rather compact 42-inch Sony Bravia A90K OLED television, which can also be used as a large gaming monitor, has once again received a decent discount at multiple US retailers and thereby dropped back to its most compelling sale price to date. OLED TVs probably belong to the most sought-after...
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
Absorb yourself in your music as you see fit. When you think of active noise-cancelling (ANC), you probably think of brands like Sony or Bose. But Apple’s Beats Studio 3 offers some pretty decent competition. The headphones, by default, always have the ANC on, which constantly adapts to the amount of sound around you. Here are two quick ways to manually turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3 headphones.
DJI has revealed the Mini 3, likely the company's last drone release of 2022. To recap, DJI announced the Mavic 3M and the Mavic 3 Classic last month, as well as the Avata in August and the Mini 3 Pro in May. As its name suggests, the Mini 3 is a cutdown version of the Mini 3 Pro. However, the Mini 3 contains more differences than leaks suggested would be the case.
