Alaska Legislature files ‘friendly’ lawsuit over billion-dollar accounting dispute

The Alaska State Capitol is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

The Alaska Legislature’s budget and audit committee sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the state departments of revenue and natural resources on Wednesday, alleging that the executive branch has incorrectly handled the proceeds of a tax dispute since 2018.

Success by the legislature could reduce the amount of revenue available for ordinary spending and add to the multibillion-dollar figure required to be deposited into the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve.

The dispute dates from the last year of Gov. Bill Walker’s administration and follows years of annual warnings by legislative auditor Kris Curtis.

The disagreement, now involving more than a billion and a half dollars, involves the handling of settlement payments from disputes over the value of oil shipped through the trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

Oil companies may deduct the cost of producing oil and shipping it through the pipeline from the amount they owe the state. These costs, known as the tariff rate, are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.

The state and other parties occasionally dispute the companies’ tariff rates, and in a handful of legal battles within the past decade, federal courts have ruled that companies were incorrectly deducting too much from their state payments.

For nine years, from fiscal year 2008 through fiscal year 2017, the state deposited money from FERC settlements into the state’s constitutional budget reserve, which was created by a constitutional amendment in 1990.

Money from the reserve may only be spent with the approval of the governor and a three-quarters vote of both the House and Senate.

In the official description of the constitutional amendment creating the reserve, voters were told that “legal settlements involving mineral or oil and gas revenues received after July 1, 1990, will be deposited into the reserve.”

Starting in February 2018, the Alaska Department of Law began declaring that FERC settlement money would instead go to the state’s general-purpose treasury, not the constitutionally protected savings account.

The department’s justification was its belief that the settlements involved pipeline tariffs, not “revenues” as defined by the constitutional amendment.

Curtis, the legislative auditor, flagged the issue as a problem, but then-Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth rejected Curtis’ argument . Subsequent attorneys general have followed Lindemuth’s lead.

In July, members of the budget and audit committee — including independents, Democrats and Republicans from both the House and Senate — voted unanimously to spend up to $100,000 on a lawsuit challenging the executive branch’s interpretation.

At the time, lawmakers labeled the potential lawsuit a ‘friendly’ one . Similar lawsuits have been used by the Legislature to resolve disputes over education funding and appointees to state boards and commissions.

That money was used to hire Kevin Cuddy , an expert from Stoel Rives in Anchorage. Cuddy was listed as the legislature’s attorney in online court records.

Wednesday’s lawsuit asks a state judge to issue an injunction directing the executive branch to handle future payments as the Legislature requests. That would somewhat limit future revenue.

It also would require a $69.2 million payment from the treasury to the budget reserve, but the immediate effect would be limited. Under the 1990 constitutional amendment, the treasury is required to repay the reserve billions of dollars spent between 2014 and 2021, but there is no timeline for that repayment.

An official at the Department of Law said the agency has received a copy of the complaint and is reviewing it.

“Attorney General Treg Taylor is the third Attorney General across two administrations to stand by the position that these monies should be deposited into the general fund. We look forward to getting resolution of this issue before the courts and will abide by the decision,” said Patty Sullivan, a spokesperson for the department.

