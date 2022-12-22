Miami South Dade wrestling holds down early lead at Knockout Classic

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – Miami South Dade is missing two of its studs, yet the perennial Florida wrestling superpower, found itself sitting on top of the heap once again – at least for Day 1 of the Knockout Classic.

South Dade walked out of the 10th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday, sitting in first place at Silver Spurs Arena – home to the FHSAA state wrestling championships in March.

Wrestling resumes Thursday at 10 a.m. with the semifinals slated for 11. The girls tournament will also commence Thursday at 8 a.m.

“With this kind of competition, unless you leave here hurt, you only leave here better from losses,” South Dade head coach Victor Balmeceda said. “We are missing two kids, one on vacation and one to making weight.“

There are some of the best kids in the nation and state here, so when you go to (state) Duals and the state tournament, it almost seems easier because you have gone through this gauntlet. Even though those tournaments are more important, the matches almost seem easier."

South Dade rolled up 121 points while placing three wrestlers in the semifinals, including sophomore E. J. Solis (13-0) at 138, junior Gavin Balmeceda (27-2) at 152 and junior Sawyer Bartelt (10-0) at 220.

“Our 138 and 220 are expected to do that. We had other kids who have wrestled phenomenal,” Balmeceda said. “In a lot of tournaments, when you reach the semifinals, you start facing some superstars, but at this tournament, it happens in the quarterfinals.”

Seventh-seed Gavin Balmeceda won his quarterfinals match, 5-4, in overtime against two-time state champion and No. 2 seed Tyler Nelson from Mt. Pisgah Christian School in Mt. Pisgah, Georgia.

“That is one of the biggest wins he has had in his career,” Balmeceda said. “He wasn’t predicted to win that match.”

South Dade won the Knockout nine years ago and is hoping to regain the title Thursday.

“We’ve won nine state titles in a row and yet it has been nine years since we last won this tournament,” Balmeceda said.

Lake Gibson is second with 110 points and also placed three wrestlers in the semifinals, including sophomore Christian Fretwell (3-0) at 120, junior Gianni Maldonado (3-0) at 152 and Frank Solorzano (3-0) at 182.

Lake Gibson will go head-to-head with South Dade at 152 in the semifinals but already suffered the biggest blow of the tournament during a head-to-head match with them at 145.

The Braves lost Hayden Whidden when he injury-defaulted during a third-round match against South Dade senior Misha Arbos. He was taken to hospital for x-rays after he seriously sprained his ankle during the match.

Miami South Dade junior Gavin Balmeceda looks for instruction while holding onto Lovett School sophomore Ian Horan during a 152-pound match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp

“Losing Hayden might be too much to overcome to win (the tournament) but we will continue to battle,” Lake Gibson head coach Danny Walker said. “Any of the top five teams that walk out of here with a trophy, they have a damn good team.“

Gianni and Balmeceda went head-to-head over the summer so they are very familiar with each other. It should be a good (152) match."

Walker said it is too early to predict when Whidden will return to action but he guarantees he will be active when the state IBT postseason begins following the FHSAA State Duals series.

“Hayden will be back for the IBT. The kid shot a double and Hayden got caught in the mat. The bad thing is, he works his butt off and he has been through two knee surgeries already. We were afraid his ankle was broken but it’s not. We can rehab this and he can make a run and try to get his first state championship.”

Countryside senior Brian Burburjia enters the 195-pound semifinals sporting a lofty 16-0 record and is the defending state champion at 182 pounds. A year earlier, he was the state runner-up at 170. But he has never won a title at the Knockout Classic.

“I lost to a guy who was No. 1 in the nation last year and he showed me what real wrestling is all about,” Burburjia said. “I use that as motivation. I have to wrestle smart and be patient.”

There are 60 teams entered into the tournament, with teams from Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, Ohio, Tennessee and New Jersey in the mix.

Cass (Ga.) is third with 98.5 points while Jensen Beach is a close fourth with 97 and Buford (Ga.) fifth with 92.5. Tampa Jesuit won the tournament last year but sits in 21st place with 61.5 points after the first-day's action.

Lake Gibson junior Gianni Maldonado shoots under Clearwater Central Catholic freshman Sheldon Fouche during a 152-pound match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp

Jensen Beach senior Malachi Harriel clamps down during an 182-pound match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp

Somerset Academy senior Matthew Velasco looks for his next move while getting the upper-hand against Cartersville Woodland freshman Nathan Cates during an 126-pound match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp

Lake Gibson senior Hayden Whidden works the leg of Auburndale junior Gavin Harris during a 145-pound match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp

Miami Southwest senior Frank Ordonez gets top position on Riverdale senior Andew Sears during an 182-pound first-round match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp

Miami Southwest junior Shannon Davie moves toward a takedown against Orlando Freeman senior Elihah Cherelus during an 170-pound match at the 10 th annual Knockout Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. Photo by Bill Kemp