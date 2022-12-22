ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing

The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
EDGEWATER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location

There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
EDISON, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
rew-online.com

Slate Property Group Closes Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Project, Bringing 215 100-Percent Affordable Homes to Brownsville, Brooklyn

Slate Property Group, an owner, operator and developer of residential and commercial real estate in the New York metropolitan area, and leading non-profit developer and service provider RiseBoro Community Partnership announced the closing of a construction loan for 326 Rockaway Ave., a 185,000-square-foot development in Brooklyn that will bring quality affordable and supportive housing, community space, and economic opportunity to Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO

University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
NEWARK, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ

Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
MORRISTOWN, NJ

