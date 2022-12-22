Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing
The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
paramuspost.com
SUBURBAN CHARM, ULTRA CONVIENENT LOCATION, KEY FRANKLIN LAKES APPEAL IN BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – Neatly tucked into the tip of northern New Jersey, the quaint Bergen County borough of Franklin Lakes has long been a favorite of residents seeking to be transported to a neighborhood with suburban charm that’s still greatly accessible to a wealth of business and entertainment opportunities.
jerseydigs.com
Corporations are Gobbling Up Newark Homes, Making Homeownership More Difficult: Rutgers Study
The day Patricia Hobbs got the keys to her new house in Newark, she reflected on being the first in her family to be a homeowner. “I wanted to break generational curses,” Hobbes said, “I wanted to be different — and I am.”. Hobbs, one of...
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford. Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
rew-online.com
Slate Property Group Closes Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Project, Bringing 215 100-Percent Affordable Homes to Brownsville, Brooklyn
Slate Property Group, an owner, operator and developer of residential and commercial real estate in the New York metropolitan area, and leading non-profit developer and service provider RiseBoro Community Partnership announced the closing of a construction loan for 326 Rockaway Ave., a 185,000-square-foot development in Brooklyn that will bring quality affordable and supportive housing, community space, and economic opportunity to Brooklyn.
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO
University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ
Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
Comments / 0