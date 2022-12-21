ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Update: Extreme Cold, Wind Chill Advisory

Extremely cold weather is coming to our area Friday evening through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from 7 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills as low as -5 degrees are possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 6 p.m....
