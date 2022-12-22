As metro area shelters open, experts and activists argue that only opening them in extreme temperatures isn't enough.

Twenty-four hours after arctic air moved into Colorado, there are still warming shelters open in both Denver and Aurora. Experts say don't risk it, get out of the cold if you need to. "This is extremely dangerous weather. You could die if you stay out here," said Emma Knight, the manager of homeless programs for the city of Aurora. She says her team has been working on getting people out of the cold and into warming centers since Wednesday. "Checking in with camps. Talking with folks. Encouraging them to come inside. Offering transportation if they accept it," she said. That was even before...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO