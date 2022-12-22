Shoppers look for essentials at grocery stores ahead of winter storm

MANCHESTER, Mo. – Shoppers are heading to the grocery stores ahead of Thursday’s storm to get some essentials.

Customers at Dierbergs in Manchester shopped for both the storm and the holiday.

“Milk, applesauce, and cereal—that was important,” said Chris Nelson.

“A lot of people are coming in and getting the salt for the snow scare that’s going to be coming tomorrow,” said Terri Conover, store manager at Dierbergs in Manchester.

They are also coming to pick up online orders and to get the top three items: milk, eggs, and bread.

Conover said there is plenty of it to go around.

“Our salt is outside on our patio, so they can just grab it as they’re coming in,” she said. “We have plenty of the bread, milk, and eggs, that’s right now very popular. I’m noticing a lot of the dips for the little rye breads and the round rye bread.”

It has been extremely busy since Monday, and the store expects it to stay that way until Christmas Eve.

“It was crowded for the line to check out,” Nelson said.

“But they always handle things in their stride. So, I think they do a great job,” said Charlotte Behle.

“We’re excited that we’ve got this nice flow of customers coming in. I mean, it’s been all day,” Conover said. “Starting at 6 a.m. when we open our doors, and they’re ready. They’re ready to shop.”

On Christmas Eve, Dierbergs closes at 5:30 p.m. and is closed on Christmas Day.

