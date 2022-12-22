Oil prices traded sideways in thin pre-holiday trading as the market chewed over the impact of China's Covid-19 policies and the EU's twin bans on imports of Russian oil. International benchmark Brent ended the week 23¢ per barrel lower at $80.98 per barrel at Thursday’s close while US price-pin WTI put on $1.38/bbl to finish at $77.49/bbl. Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen 10% so far this month after the EU import ban and G7 price cap took effect Dec. 5. Few Western traders are willing to handle Russian barrels under the new rules, with Swiss trader Gunvor the main exception. Other firms are bypassing the price cap by using a “shadow fleet” of non-Western tankers.

1 DAY AGO