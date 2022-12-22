Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
TotalEnergies Plots French Regas Capacity Marketing Plans
TotalEnergies is gearing up to market capacity on a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in France ahead of start-up in September 2023, as the country's LNG import needs remain elevated in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Asian players don't see the EU cap on wholesale gas prices...
Mexico president says two bidders remaining for Citi's local retail bank
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday there are two remaining parties bidding to buy the Mexican retail arm of U.S. banking giant Citigroup .
aogdigital.com
Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum
Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Itay's Snam (SRG.MI) will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
energyintel.com
Equity Markets, Dec. 21, 2022
Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to new restrictions. State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
aogdigital.com
Petronas Makes 'Significant' Oil & Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia
Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali on Wednesday announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, in Malaysia. The discovery is located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province, about 150 kilometers from Bintulu, off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia. "The Nahara-1 well...
France has definitively dropped EDF's "Hercules" restructuring plan - Le Maire
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France has definitively shelved plans for a restructuring of the state-controlled nuclear power group EDF (EDF.PA), code-named Hercules, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
Debt-ridden Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of dollars, as foreign currency reserves dwindle to an alarming low
Ghana's government is planning to use gold to pay for oil instead of shelling out US dollars. The move is expected to reduce the "persistent depreciation" of the cedi, the Ghanaian currency. As of end-September, Ghana's forex reserves were just enough to cover 3 months worth of imports. Ghana's government...
energyintel.com
Novatek, Lukoil Go Arctic
Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023. State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
rigzone.com
Big Oil to Meet With UK Chancellor Over Windfall Tax
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss an expansion of a windfall tax on the industry.
rigzone.com
Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
Chevron will use the facility to process tar-like crude from Venezuela's fields that will be shipped to U.S. refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron Corp. will formally take over operational control of a key Venezuelan oil-processing facility this week during a joint visit to the site by company and government representatives, according to a person familiar with the plan.
energyintel.com
Second Congo FLNG Vessel Contracted
Congo-Brazzaville, also known as the Republic of Congo, is about to become the sixth country in Sub-Saharan Africa to export LNG. Cargoes headed for Europe face less favorable pricing spreads despite the start of the Northern Hemisphere winter. After fierce debate the EU has decided to impose a wholesale cap...
energyintel.com
CPC Shipments Drop in 2022
Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to new restrictions.
energyintel.com
Markets Tread Water in Thin End-Year Trading
Oil prices traded sideways in thin pre-holiday trading as the market chewed over the impact of China's Covid-19 policies and the EU's twin bans on imports of Russian oil. International benchmark Brent ended the week 23¢ per barrel lower at $80.98 per barrel at Thursday’s close while US price-pin WTI put on $1.38/bbl to finish at $77.49/bbl. Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen 10% so far this month after the EU import ban and G7 price cap took effect Dec. 5. Few Western traders are willing to handle Russian barrels under the new rules, with Swiss trader Gunvor the main exception. Other firms are bypassing the price cap by using a “shadow fleet” of non-Western tankers.
EU expects only partial fix from talks on U.S. green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The European Union should not expect talks with the United States to resolve all the problems it sees in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and is not ruling out any potential response, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
energyintel.com
India's Imports From Russia Climb Despite G7 Cap
Analysts say India's imports of Russian crude oil are likely to hit new highs in December and remain strong in the year ahead, regardless of the G7 price cap that seeks to impose restrictions on Russian exports. The project is supposed to help Iraq curb flaring at its giant oil...
Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia for Chinese leader Xi's visit
Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast met Friday in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seeking to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes.Before a joint meeting with Xi, representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council met in a summit helmed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, further signaling his control of a kingdom still overseen by his father, the 86-year-old King Salman. Among them was Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose country now hosts the FIFA World...
German energy supply secure as France faces cold snap - Berlin
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are no signs that France's power generation will fall further than already predicted as the country faces cold winter weather, a spokesperson for the German economy ministry said on Friday, adding that German energy supply was secure.
Comments / 0