Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million
According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105
DETROIT (105) Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107
TORONTO (118) Anunoby 10-17 0-0 26, Siakam 9-22 6-8 26, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 10-16 5-5 25, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 18, Young 1-1 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Flynn 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 42-84 15-18 118. CLEVELAND (107) E.Mobley 5-7 0-0 10, Okoro 4-6 5-6 15, Allen...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 120, Portland 107
PORTLAND (107) Grant 7-13 3-5 20, Hart 6-8 2-2 14, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 11, Lillard 10-22 10-10 34, Simons 6-22 1-2 14, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 20-26 107. DENVER (120) Gordon 6-9 1-3 13, Porter Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
MINNESOTA (109) Edwards 13-25 1-1 30, McDaniels 7-15 2-3 17, Gobert 3-4 2-4 8, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 6-13 6-7 21, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 6-10 0-0 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 6-17 0-0 13. Totals 44-91 11-15 109.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Chicago221—5 First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 5 (Toews), 13:29. 2, Chicago, Domi 11 (Kane, T.Johnson), 16:00. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 7 (Lafferty, Mitchell), 2:31. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Toews, Kurashev), 3:24. 5, Columbus, Marchenko 4 (Roslovic, Bjork), 13:48 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 7:33; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:33; Roslovic, CBJ (Holding), 8:27; Dickinson, CHI (Interference), 12:20; J.Johnson, CHI (Holding), 18:28.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
Percentages: FG .557, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hachimura 3-7, Beal 2-4, Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Porzingis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, Gibson 2, Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Beauchamp 2-5, Connaughton 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Allen 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Portis 0-3, Ingles 0-4, Carter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter). Turnovers: 18 (G.Antetokounmpo 7, Holiday 5, Carter 3, Portis 2, Lopez). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 112, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic scores season-high 50 points, Mavericks beat Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night. Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Porterville Recorder
Nuggets host the Suns in Christmas day action
Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-11, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets have gone 16-7 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks second in the Western...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Comments / 0