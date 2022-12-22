ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

richlandsource.com

Blowout: Kinsman Badger delivers statement win over McDonald

Kinsman Badger's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonald 63-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 15, Kinsman Badger faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and McDonald took on Leetonia on December 10 at Leetonia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MCDONALD, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres

Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Struthers dims lights on East Palestine

Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton South rains down on Orrville

Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
ORRVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
BARNESVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

MASSUCCI GOES OFF TO HELP HOWLAND HOLD BACK HARDING

HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It was a fierce backyard rivalry out in Howland as the host Lady Tigers held off a Warren Harding comeback to get the 43-39 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament. Despite a strong first quarter, Harding could not get...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave

The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
CANFIELD, OH

