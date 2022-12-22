Read full article on original website
What's at stake in Eagles-Cowboys Christmas Eve game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The Eagles (13-1) and Cowboys (10-4) face off on Saturday, with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starting for the Birds. The stakes are high for these divisional rivals, with postseason positioning on the line.The Eagles are the away team, visiting the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. It's a high-stakes games for the Birds: if they win the game, they clinch the NFC East and the overall top seed in the NFC, therefore earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.Starting quarterback and MVP contender Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during last week's win over the Chicago...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Dallas loss, Hurts injury take edge off Eagles-Cowboys clash
The meeting of NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia has lost some luster
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Gardner Minshew: What Philadelphia Eagles fans might not know about him, but should
The Philadelphia Eagles were soaring their way into a record-setting season under the play of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. He was having a breakout second year as the Eagles quarterback when he got slammed to the frozen ground of Soldier Field and sprained his shoulder against the Chicago Bears. Enter...
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Perfect geographic location excelled development of Razorbacks' top recruit
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Cowboys dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Philadelphia Eagles are sitting in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East over the final three weeks of the season. The Eagles can clinch with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Saturday, and it would take a huge collapse for the Cowboys to catch them at this point. So what does Dallas’ path to the Super Bowl look like? These are some of the best-case NFL Playoff scenarios for the Cowboys when it comes to the bracket and seeding.
NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones
Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”
