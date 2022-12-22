Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”

1 DAY AGO