Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s looking mild and damp as we roll through New Year’s weekend across CNY. After a blustery and coldest Christmas in nearly a decade across CNY, Mother Nature is going to thaw us all out by providing much milder air to round out the week into the holiday weekend. Highs warm into the 40s and low 50s Friday, and probably the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday, and turn a bit cooler for New Year’s Day but remain mild for the start of January.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO