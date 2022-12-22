ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Lake effect snow ends, warm up to begin for CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect is ending, and we are gradually warming up each day that passes the rest of this week to close out 2022. The Watertown area and North Country finally getting a break from the relentless lake effect snow as all warnings and advisories have expired. Parts of Northern New York ended up with four feet of wind-driven snow. The rest of CNY is quiet overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

We may need the umbrella heading out to ring in 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s looking mild and damp as we roll through New Year’s weekend across CNY. After a blustery and coldest Christmas in nearly a decade across CNY, Mother Nature is going to thaw us all out by providing much milder air to round out the week into the holiday weekend. Highs warm into the 40s and low 50s Friday, and probably the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday, and turn a bit cooler for New Year’s Day but remain mild for the start of January.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Watertown digs out after dangerous holiday blizzard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It will be a holiday weekend the North Country will never forget. The massive winter storm that hit a large portion of the country, and parts of southern Ontario dumped feet of snow on cities such as Buffalo and Watertown. Many services, organizations and businesses...
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Jefferson County lifts no unnecessary travel advisory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All travel advisories have been lifted in Jefferson County, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on December 26 at 5:30 p.m. that officials had lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory. Jefferson County had been...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

