Lake effect snow ends, warm up to begin for CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect is ending, and we are gradually warming up each day that passes the rest of this week to close out 2022. The Watertown area and North Country finally getting a break from the relentless lake effect snow as all warnings and advisories have expired. Parts of Northern New York ended up with four feet of wind-driven snow. The rest of CNY is quiet overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.
We may need the umbrella heading out to ring in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s looking mild and damp as we roll through New Year’s weekend across CNY. After a blustery and coldest Christmas in nearly a decade across CNY, Mother Nature is going to thaw us all out by providing much milder air to round out the week into the holiday weekend. Highs warm into the 40s and low 50s Friday, and probably the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday, and turn a bit cooler for New Year’s Day but remain mild for the start of January.
Watertown digs out after dangerous holiday blizzard
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It will be a holiday weekend the North Country will never forget. The massive winter storm that hit a large portion of the country, and parts of southern Ontario dumped feet of snow on cities such as Buffalo and Watertown. Many services, organizations and businesses...
Jefferson County lifts no unnecessary travel advisory
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All travel advisories have been lifted in Jefferson County, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on December 26 at 5:30 p.m. that officials had lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory. Jefferson County had been...
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Buffalo continues to try and dig out of Christmas weekend’s deadly snowfall, New York Governor Kathy Hochul held an update regarding driving bans and efforts to help those in impacted areas of the storm. Governor Hochul noted the work that many organizations are...
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Special Weather Statement
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
Hochul: Storm will ‘go down in history as the most devastating’ in Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday said this weekend’s major winter storm is the most devastating to hit Buffalo, N.Y., after officials confirmed seven deaths in the area. “We are in a war,” Hochul said during a news conference on Christmas Day. “This is a war with...
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 3,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. Outages were also...
Weather forecast: Winter storm to impact Rochester and WNY into Christmas weekend
Here is your forecast across the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes, and Lake Ontario region.
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Your Stories: $3.2 million West Genesee Street construction project now complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has an update on a road construction project that had some of you complaining to us in late summer. The New York State DOT announced last week that a $3.2 million road rehabilitation project is now complete. The project, which started...
