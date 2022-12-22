Read full article on original website
14news.com
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
14news.com
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
WTVW
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
14news.com
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield. Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
WTVW
New Henderson mayor sworn in
WTVW
Tri-state conditions worsen due to inclement weather
EVANVSILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Slick spots around the entire tri-state led many people to staying inside for the night. For the drivers who do have the battle the elements and hit the road, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have more patrols out than usual checking to make sure everyone is safe while out.
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
14news.com
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
whopam.com
Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home
Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy morning at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Many area officials along with the Sheriff’s Office broke ground on the upcoming jail improvement project. The expansion will allow for 136 new beds. As of now, jail officials say they...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
wevv.com
Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response
Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street. The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning. When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat. Thankfully...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
14news.com
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
