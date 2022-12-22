ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 23 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy. 6 p.m. road...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

How are road conditions in the Tri-State?

Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

New Henderson mayor sworn in

Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Tri-state conditions worsen due to inclement weather

EVANVSILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Slick spots around the entire tri-state led many people to staying inside for the night. For the drivers who do have the battle the elements and hit the road, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have more patrols out than usual checking to make sure everyone is safe while out.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead

A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home

Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
CROFTON, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy