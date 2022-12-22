Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina-Oregon Holiday Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Oregon is favored by more than two touchdowns against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue shows depth in blowout win to maintain No. 1 spot in Top 25 And 1
Purdue played Wednesday night without Zach Edey for the first time this season because the leading candidate for National Player of the Year is battling the flu. That's not ideal. But the Boilermakers still recorded another easy victory and remained undefeated. Final score: Purdue 74, New Orleans 53. So the...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Purdue, UConn, Arizona among top teams
Raise your hand if you predicted Purdue and UConn as the top-two teams in the nation at the holiday break … anyone?. We are almost two months into the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and while the likes of Houston, Kansas and Arkansas have lived up to preseason expectations, the same can't be said for others.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
MINNESOTA (109) Edwards 13-25 1-1 30, McDaniels 7-15 2-3 17, Gobert 3-4 2-4 8, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 6-13 6-7 21, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 6-10 0-0 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 6-17 0-0 13. Totals 44-91 11-15 109.
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128. OKLAHOMA CITY...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51. Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14. Third Quarter. NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58. NE_Meyers 48 pass...
FOX Sports
College basketball roundtable: LSU, Wisconsin among big surprises so far
We are less than two months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, and there are only three teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll that remain there today: Houston, Kansas and Arkansas. How's that for parity?. Two teams that didn't appear in...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 120, Portland 107
PORTLAND (107) Grant 7-13 3-5 20, Hart 6-8 2-2 14, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 11, Lillard 10-22 10-10 34, Simons 6-22 1-2 14, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 20-26 107. DENVER (120) Gordon 6-9 1-3 13, Porter Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125. SACRAMENTO (111) Barnes 4-13 1-2 11, Murray 1-8...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35. Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08. Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00. Third Quarter. Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12. Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09. Fourth Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70. PEPPERDINE (7-6) Lewis 9-13 1-1 22, Porter...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 112, Houston 106
DALLAS (112) Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday night. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute left to set off a wild...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Seattle0307—10 Kansas City71007—24 KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. A_73,331. SeaKC. First downs1914. Total Net Yards333297. Rushes-yards31-13322-77 Passing200220. Punt Returns2-123-18 Kickoff Returns3-681-19 Interceptions Ret.0-01-0.
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 62, WASHINGTON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .305, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mullins). Turnovers: 12 (Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Mullins 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Darling, Diongue). Steals: 3 (Diongue, Gueye, Powell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Comments / 0