kusi.com
The best of holiday spirit in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI makes a point to cover the San Diego holiday spirit every winter season by tracking the best events around the county. This year, KUSI put together a collage of all the best moments this holiday season.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
kusi.com
San Diego Santa bar crawl benefits Del Mar Lifeguard Association
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A slough of Santa Clauses participated in a bar crawl on Dec. 21. They visited between seven and eight bars in Del Mar as they caroled and drank for a good cause. Proceeds went to supporting the Del Mar Lifeguards Association.\. If you would like...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Vandals target inflatables, holiday decor in San Marcos neighborhood
Video shows vandals targeting inflatables, holiday decor in San Marcos neighborhood; neighbors report dozens of incidents in the past week
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
kusi.com
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
kusi.com
Helen Woodward receives 38 pups after fatal truck crash
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Dec. 21 brought a tale of survival but unfortunately, tragedy as well. There were 40 dogs in total being moved from Louisiana to Rancho Santa Fe, when the truck transporting them hit a center divider and flipping onto it’s side. Miraculously, 38 of...
kusi.com
Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages hosts end-of-year giving campaign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is hosting an end-of-year giving campaign where it will match all donations between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. By donation cash, vehicles, and household items to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diegans can have a direct impact on the lives of those in need this holiday season.
kusi.com
Once-in-a-generation storm cancels thousands of flights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A once-in-a-generation storm system is sweeping across the United States. Thousands of flights will be canceled due to the winter surge. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
Flight cancellations, delays leave some San Diego travelers concerned
On one of the busiest travels days of the holiday season, some flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed due to a powerful storm that is impacting most of the country.
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
kusi.com
Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
King tides return to San Diego for the holidays | When you can see the tides
SAN DIEGO — Some of the highest and lowest tides of the year, known as the king tides, are returning for the holiday weekend. The extreme high tide will happen Friday at around 8 a.m. The extreme low tide will happen Friday at around 3:30 p.m. "I'm a transplant...
