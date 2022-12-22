ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

The best of holiday spirit in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI makes a point to cover the San Diego holiday spirit every winter season by tracking the best events around the county. This year, KUSI put together a collage of all the best moments this holiday season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Helen Woodward receives 38 pups after fatal truck crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Dec. 21 brought a tale of survival but unfortunately, tragedy as well. There were 40 dogs in total being moved from Louisiana to Rancho Santa Fe, when the truck transporting them hit a center divider and flipping onto it’s side. Miraculously, 38 of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Father Joe’s Villages hosts end-of-year giving campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is hosting an end-of-year giving campaign where it will match all donations between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. By donation cash, vehicles, and household items to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diegans can have a direct impact on the lives of those in need this holiday season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Once-in-a-generation storm cancels thousands of flights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A once-in-a-generation storm system is sweeping across the United States. Thousands of flights will be canceled due to the winter surge. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego

There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA

