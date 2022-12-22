Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
Williamsburg dismantles Cincinnati Purcell Marian in convincing manner
Williamsburg handled Cincinnati Purcell Marian 54-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 13, Williamsburg squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Celina outlasts New Knoxville
Celina handed New Knoxville a tough 32-15 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 15, New Knoxville squared off with Coldwater in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Fort Loramie dominates Houston Hou
Fort Loramie dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-20 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou squared off with February 19, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Some kind of impressive: Mt. Orab Western Brown pounds Cincinnati Withrow
The force was strong for Mt. Orab Western Brown as it pierced Cincinnati Withrow during Thursday's 89-38 thumping in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 15, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Batavia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
New Bremen rides to cruise-control win over Dola Hardin Northern
New Bremen gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dola Hardin Northern 70-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Arcadia and New Bremen took on Delphos St. John's on December 16 at Delphos St. John's. For more, click here.
Lewistown Indian Lake squeaks past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in tight tilt
The cardiac kids of Lewistown Indian Lake unleashed every advantage to outlast McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-46 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Spencerville and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Richwood North Union on December 14 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January
Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is opening the doors to its newest brewery at 123 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to owner Jason Moore. Moore owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The Piqua brewery is located in a...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
Brice New Hope Christian mauls Plain City Shekinah Christian in strong effort
Brice New Hope Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Plain City Shekinah Christian during a 69-48 beating during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brice New Hope Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off with December 22, 2020 at Brice New Hope...
‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers […]
