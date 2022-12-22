ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Mondrell Dean honored for defensive dominance with Huff Award

Ironton (Ohio) boys basketball coach Chris Barnes pointed to Mondrell Dean as the reason the Fighting Tigers lost 68-61 to Hurricane in high school basketball Wednesday night. “We couldn’t stop Dean,” Barnes said. “He was the difference.”. High school football teams in West Virginia know how Barnes...
HURRICANE, WV
Ironton Tribune

Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise

The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SIDNEY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closures Friday due to the polar vortex. Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia braces for arctic air invasion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has all 55 counties under a state emergency with critical state agencies prepared to respond to a combination of snow, ice, heavy winds and frigid temperatures. “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring...
CHARLESTON, WV

