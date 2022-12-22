Read full article on original website
Mondrell Dean honored for defensive dominance with Huff Award
Ironton (Ohio) boys basketball coach Chris Barnes pointed to Mondrell Dean as the reason the Fighting Tigers lost 68-61 to Hurricane in high school basketball Wednesday night. “We couldn’t stop Dean,” Barnes said. “He was the difference.”. High school football teams in West Virginia know how Barnes...
Eight additions highlight Marshall’s first day of early signing period
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football program followed up Monday’s win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win by adding to its future roster with a small recruiting class on the first day the early signing period. One of the eight signees in the early signing period already has...
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
West Virginia friends remember North Carolina attorney killed at work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Buckeye Rural Electric lineworker killed while restoring power in Lawrence County, Ohio
A lineworker for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed while trying to restore power from the winter storm.
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closures Friday due to the polar vortex. Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
Road closed due to church fire in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2022, at 5:08 p.m.): Martins Branch Road in Sissonville will be shut down for four to six hours, according to Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Responders are currently battling a fire in the 1600 block of the road. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of […]
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Coal Grove, Ohio, police department receives violent crime prevention grant
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – The Coal Grove Police Department is one of 13 law enforcement agencies across Ohio receiving grant funding to help continue their efforts to prevent violent crime in their community. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the funding is being awarded to the 13 agencies through the 11th round of the […]
West Virginia braces for arctic air invasion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has all 55 counties under a state emergency with critical state agencies prepared to respond to a combination of snow, ice, heavy winds and frigid temperatures. “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring...
