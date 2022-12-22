ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four teens arrested for murder

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD

Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Babysitter pleads not guilty to three cases of Child Molestation

The man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty on Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego Harbor Police arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway on Tuesday at the San Diego International Airport. He was accused of molesting 7, 8, and 11-year-old boys on separate occasions between July and December of this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Name released of officer who fatally shot man at Walmart

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Authorities today released the names of the Chula Vista police officer who fatally shot a man in a Chula Vista Walmart parking lot last week and the name of the dead man. Officer Alfonso Perdomo, who has been employed by the CVPD for about five...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE

December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego

Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

