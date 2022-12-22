The man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty on Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego Harbor Police arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway on Tuesday at the San Diego International Airport. He was accused of molesting 7, 8, and 11-year-old boys on separate occasions between July and December of this year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO