Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four juveniles arrested in Escondido shooting death
Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in a flood control channel, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday.
12 arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint
Authorities arrested 12 people at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
times-advocate.com
Four teens arrested for murder
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
Man accused of attacking family in Murrieta
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for attacking several family members, police said today.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD
Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
chulavistatoday.com
Babysitter pleads not guilty to three cases of Child Molestation
The man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty on Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego Harbor Police arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway on Tuesday at the San Diego International Airport. He was accused of molesting 7, 8, and 11-year-old boys on separate occasions between July and December of this year.
Poway man accused of molesting 3 boys he babysat pleads not guilty
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child.
NBC Bay Area
Flight Attendant Tried to Smuggle 3 Pounds of Fentanyl Onto Plane in San Diego
An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty this week to a federal drug possession charge. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea agreement to flying into...
San Diego Police search for 3 men who stole beer, shot at 7-Eleven employee
Three men are at large Thursday after San Diego Police said they stole beer and then shot at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood.
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
kusi.com
Name released of officer who fatally shot man at Walmart
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Authorities today released the names of the Chula Vista police officer who fatally shot a man in a Chula Vista Walmart parking lot last week and the name of the dead man. Officer Alfonso Perdomo, who has been employed by the CVPD for about five...
Police arrest babysitter on suspicion of child molestation cases
A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of child molestation cases, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE
December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
Man sought in Carlsbad bank robbery
Carlsbad Police are searching for a man who robbed a US bank in Carlsbad Village Wednesday afternoon.
Bystander tackles gunman after 7-Eleven robbery
Three thieves, one armed, stole several cases of beer from a 7-Eleven Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
onscene.tv
Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego
Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
Comments / 2