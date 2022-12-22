Read full article on original website
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Carolina 7, Detroit 0. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to...
Dallas 4, Montreal 2
Dallas013—4 First Period_1, Montreal, Evans 1 (Harris, Pezzetta), 4:04 (pp). Penalties_Marchment, DAL (Tripping), 2:06; Hoffman, MTL (Interference), 12:39. Second Period_2, Montreal, Pezzetta 2 (Xhekaj), 2:24. 3, Dallas, Hintz 15 (Benn, Robertson), 15:19 (pp). Penalties_Drouin, MTL (Tripping), 13:53; Hintz, DAL (Roughing), 16:58. Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Pavelski, Robertson), 2:27...
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4
Vegas1211—5 Vegas won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Vegas, Pietrangelo 4 (Stephenson, Amadio), 5:22. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL (Interference), 2:18; Leschyshyn, LV (Holding), 17:45. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 12 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 0:39. 3, Vegas, Stone 15 (Stephenson, Amadio), 4:29. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Buchnevich, Krug), 6:17 (pp). 5, St. Louis,...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Colorado 3, Nashville 2
Nashville1100—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 9 (Novak, Josi), 12:26 (pp). Second Period_2, Nashville, Duchene 10 (Niederreiter, Glass), 6:22. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 23 (O'Connor), 12:46. Third Period_4, Colorado, Compher 5 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 15:05. Overtime_5, Colorado, Girard 2 (Rodrigues), 4:17. Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-21-15-2_46. Nashville 15-9-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4;...
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Edmonton200—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Ryan 5 (Foegele), 9:42. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 30 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 19:55. Penalties_Schenn, VAN (Elbowing), 1:38. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Miller 12 (Garland, Ekman-Larsson), 0:41. 4, Vancouver, Miller 13 (Pettersson, Horvat), 18:33 (pp). Penalties_Holloway, EDM (Tripping), 6:40; Pederson, VAN (Holding), 13:03; Ryan, EDM (Tripping), 16:37; Lazar, VAN (Slashing), 19:18.
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Dal_Lamb 36 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:34. Phi_Minshew 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Dal_FG Maher 21, 1:49. Phi_FG J.Elliott 47, :06. Third Quarter. Phi_D.Smith 14 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:00. Dal_FG...
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Seattle0307—10 Kansas City71007—24 KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. A_73,331. SeaKC. First downs1914. Total Net Yards333297. Rushes-yards31-13322-77 Passing200220. Punt Returns2-123-18 Kickoff Returns3-681-19 Interceptions Ret.0-01-0.
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Washington0776—20 San Francisco071416—37 SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. SF_Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38. SF_Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Was_McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46. Fourth Quarter. SF_FG Gould 26, 14:56. SF_FG...
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51. Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14. Third Quarter. NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58. NE_Meyers 48 pass...
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Chicago221—5 First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 5 (Toews), 13:29. 2, Chicago, Domi 11 (Kane, T.Johnson), 16:00. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 7 (Lafferty, Mitchell), 2:31. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Toews, Kurashev), 3:24. 5, Columbus, Marchenko 4 (Roslovic, Bjork), 13:48 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 7:33; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:33; Roslovic, CBJ (Holding), 8:27; Dickinson, CHI (Interference), 12:20; J.Johnson, CHI (Holding), 18:28.
Frozen Lakefront Chills Bears and Bills to the Bones
Buffalo apparently coped with Saturday's frosty weather on the lakefront better than the Bears but neither side liked the wind.
Calgary 3, Anaheim 2
Anaheim1010—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Stone 4 (Ruzicka, Zadorov), 4:19. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 6 (Fowler, Terry), 16:44 (pp). Penalties_Ruzicka, CGY (Tripping), 15:05; Coleman, CGY (Tripping), 16:34; Comtois, ANA (Fighting), 19:09; Hanifin, CGY (Fighting), 19:09. Second Period_3, Calgary, Ritchie 6 (Lewis), 2:56. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA (Slashing), 0:24; McTavish, ANA (Hooking), 5:46; Klingberg,...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas.
Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago's Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Friday's Sports In Brief
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday night. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute left to set off a wild...
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118. NEW YORK (117) Barrett 14-20 10-13 44, Randle 11-22 2-5 29, Robinson...
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
