Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Percentages: FG .484, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Reid 2-4, McDaniels 1-3, Nowell 1-7, Minott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Reid 2, Russell). Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers 2, Russell...
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
Percentages: FG .436, FT .825. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Murphy III 5-8, Alvarado 3-7, McCollum 3-8, Graham 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCollum 2, Hernangomez, Jones). Turnovers: 21 (McCollum 4, Hernangomez 3, Jones 3, Marshall 3, Hayes...
HAWAI'I 62, WASHINGTON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .305, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mullins). Turnovers: 12 (Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Mullins 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Darling, Diongue). Steals: 3 (Diongue, Gueye, Powell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Denver 120, Portland 107
Percentages: FG .448, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks). Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson). Steals:...
Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70. PEPPERDINE (7-6) Lewis 9-13 1-1 22, Porter...
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
Percentages: FG .557, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hachimura 3-7, Beal 2-4, Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Porzingis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, Gibson 2, Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
Friday's Scores
Reynolds vs. Century, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
David Hicks Signs, LaNorris Sellers, and Mabrey Mettauer Commit, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us on the latest from the recruiting world, including names like LaNorris Sellers, David Hicks, David Stone Jr, and more!
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Seattle0307—10 Kansas City71007—24 KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. A_73,331. SeaKC. First downs1914. Total Net Yards333297. Rushes-yards31-13322-77 Passing200220. Punt Returns2-123-18 Kickoff Returns3-681-19 Interceptions Ret.0-01-0.
Colorado 3, Nashville 2
Nashville1100—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 9 (Novak, Josi), 12:26 (pp). Second Period_2, Nashville, Duchene 10 (Niederreiter, Glass), 6:22. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 23 (O'Connor), 12:46. Third Period_4, Colorado, Compher 5 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 15:05. Overtime_5, Colorado, Girard 2 (Rodrigues), 4:17. Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-21-15-2_46. Nashville 15-9-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4;...
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Chicago221—5 First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 5 (Toews), 13:29. 2, Chicago, Domi 11 (Kane, T.Johnson), 16:00. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 7 (Lafferty, Mitchell), 2:31. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Toews, Kurashev), 3:24. 5, Columbus, Marchenko 4 (Roslovic, Bjork), 13:48 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 7:33; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:33; Roslovic, CBJ (Holding), 8:27; Dickinson, CHI (Interference), 12:20; J.Johnson, CHI (Holding), 18:28.
Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
