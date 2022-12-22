CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO