Cape Girardeau, MO

Porterville Recorder

Memphis 125, Phoenix 100

Percentages: FG .495, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Aldama 2-2, Bane 2-8, Brooks 1-1, Roddy 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams). Turnovers: 10 (Morant 3, Williams 3, Bane,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Percentages: FG .484, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Reid 2-4, McDaniels 1-3, Nowell 1-7, Minott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Reid 2, Russell). Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers 2, Russell...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125

Percentages: FG .436, FT .825. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Murphy III 5-8, Alvarado 3-7, McCollum 3-8, Graham 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCollum 2, Hernangomez, Jones). Turnovers: 21 (McCollum 4, Hernangomez 3, Jones 3, Marshall 3, Hayes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 62, WASHINGTON STATE 51

Percentages: FG .305, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mullins). Turnovers: 12 (Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Mullins 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Darling, Diongue). Steals: 3 (Diongue, Gueye, Powell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 120, Portland 107

Percentages: FG .448, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks). Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70. PEPPERDINE (7-6) Lewis 9-13 1-1 22, Porter...
MALIBU, CA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 125, Sacramento 111

Percentages: FG .557, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hachimura 3-7, Beal 2-4, Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Porzingis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, Gibson 2, Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 111, Miami 108

Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Scores

Reynolds vs. Century, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

Seattle0307—10 Kansas City71007—24 KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. A_73,331. SeaKC. First downs1914. Total Net Yards333297. Rushes-yards31-13322-77 Passing200220. Punt Returns2-123-18 Kickoff Returns3-681-19 Interceptions Ret.0-01-0.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 3, Nashville 2

Nashville1100—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 9 (Novak, Josi), 12:26 (pp). Second Period_2, Nashville, Duchene 10 (Niederreiter, Glass), 6:22. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 23 (O'Connor), 12:46. Third Period_4, Colorado, Compher 5 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 15:05. Overtime_5, Colorado, Girard 2 (Rodrigues), 4:17. Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-21-15-2_46. Nashville 15-9-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4;...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Chicago221—5 First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 5 (Toews), 13:29. 2, Chicago, Domi 11 (Kane, T.Johnson), 16:00. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 7 (Lafferty, Mitchell), 2:31. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Toews, Kurashev), 3:24. 5, Columbus, Marchenko 4 (Roslovic, Bjork), 13:48 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 7:33; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:33; Roslovic, CBJ (Holding), 8:27; Dickinson, CHI (Interference), 12:20; J.Johnson, CHI (Holding), 18:28.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Saturday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
TEXAS STATE

