CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today, Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills -5 to -15. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO