Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter storm causes delayed flights and cancellation from O’Hare, holiday plans set back

CHICAGO — Some travelers are still struggling to get to their destinations Saturday morning after thousands of flights were cancelled across the country Friday. In addition to flight issues, travelers at O’Hare Internation Airport had trouble getting to their gates because of the airport train systems being down — adding chaos for travelers. The down […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago winter storm: Metra reduces Friday service

Metra is going along with plans to run reduced services on most of its lines Friday. Today Metra is experiencing minor issues, for the most part trains are running. In weather like this trains run at a reduced speed. On Saturday, Metra will run on a holiday schedule which can be found, along with other important information, on their website.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Flight delays, cancelations continue for holiday travelers in Chicago

CHICAGO - Delays, cancelations and people stranded, all happening at O’Hare International Airport for the holidays. The cold weather is impacting everyone and everything with weather warnings across the country. Travelers have to be flexible and strategic. Passengers who had flights scheduled for Friday were encouraged to change flights...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Saturday Forecast: Dangerously cold, wind gusts up to 30 mph

CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago still remain dangerously cold until the start of the week with a sunny yet bitter cold Christmas day coming our way. Saturday: Mostly cloudy & bitter cold with blowing snow. W 15-25, G35 mph High 10. Saturday Night: Scattering clouds & very dangerously cold...
CHICAGO, IL

