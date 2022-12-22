Read full article on original website
Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today, Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills -5 to -15. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Winter storm causes delayed flights and cancellation from O’Hare, holiday plans set back
CHICAGO — Some travelers are still struggling to get to their destinations Saturday morning after thousands of flights were cancelled across the country Friday. In addition to flight issues, travelers at O’Hare Internation Airport had trouble getting to their gates because of the airport train systems being down — adding chaos for travelers. The down […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago winter storm: Metra reduces Friday service
Metra is going along with plans to run reduced services on most of its lines Friday. Today Metra is experiencing minor issues, for the most part trains are running. In weather like this trains run at a reduced speed. On Saturday, Metra will run on a holiday schedule which can be found, along with other important information, on their website.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
Chicago weather: Dangerous cold moves in after winter snow storm
Bitterly cold temperatures have moved in Friday across the Chicago area following a winter snow storm.
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
State, Local Officials Enact Emergency Travel Precautions During Winter Storm
With a winter storm bringing snowfall, gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures now affecting the Chicago area, state and local officials have enacted several measures to try to mitigate travel risk during the storm. Notably, Indiana officials announced that a winter weather ban for the entire Indiana Toll Road would...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana
This warning is currently in effect until Saturday December 23, 2022 6am. With an expected amount of 3 to 6 inches of snow and a wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour possibility, Chicagoans are warned to take cautionary measures to endure such a warning. In Chicago, Department of Streets...
Hundreds of flight cancellations at O'Hare, Midway airports again Friday with brutal cold
Hundreds of flights have been canceled again Friday at Chicago's airports from winter weather.
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
Hundreds of flight cancellations at O'Hare, Midway airports from Chicago winter snow storm
A winter storm is creating problems for holiday travelers at Chicago's airports
The ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Just Dove Into Lake Michigan … While It Was -7 Outside
CHICAGO — The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” just dove into Lake Michigan — in the middle of a raging winter storm that has had it feeling as cold as 40 below zero out at times. Dan O’Conor, known as the Great Lake Jumper, has...
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
fox32chicago.com
Flight delays, cancelations continue for holiday travelers in Chicago
CHICAGO - Delays, cancelations and people stranded, all happening at O’Hare International Airport for the holidays. The cold weather is impacting everyone and everything with weather warnings across the country. Travelers have to be flexible and strategic. Passengers who had flights scheduled for Friday were encouraged to change flights...
Friday Marks Chicago's Coldest December High Temperature in Nearly 40 Years
Chicago’s high temperature on Friday failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit, and as a result the city saw its coldest December high temperature in nearly 40 years. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature recorded at O’Hare International Airport was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit. The failure to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's frigid temperatures raise concern for those with no place to go
CHICAGO - The frigid temperatures and highs winds are raising concerns for those with no place to go. Before the storm, the city began deploying teams to reach out to people who are homeless and urge them to head to a city warming center or shelter. Now, the Night Ministry...
Arctic blast, ‘bomb cyclone’ hits Chicago but a warm-up is on the way – Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A deep plunge of arctic air will send Chicago’s wind chill into -30 degree territory as the area experiences a so-called bomb cyclone. However a warm-up is in the extended forecast. WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily reviewed the most up-to-date data on the current winter storm in […]
WGNtv.com
Saturday Forecast: Dangerously cold, wind gusts up to 30 mph
CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago still remain dangerously cold until the start of the week with a sunny yet bitter cold Christmas day coming our way. Saturday: Mostly cloudy & bitter cold with blowing snow. W 15-25, G35 mph High 10. Saturday Night: Scattering clouds & very dangerously cold...
