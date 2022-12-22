Read full article on original website
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Carolina 7, Detroit 0. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to...
Dallas 4, Montreal 2
Dallas013—4 First Period_1, Montreal, Evans 1 (Harris, Pezzetta), 4:04 (pp). Penalties_Marchment, DAL (Tripping), 2:06; Hoffman, MTL (Interference), 12:39. Second Period_2, Montreal, Pezzetta 2 (Xhekaj), 2:24. 3, Dallas, Hintz 15 (Benn, Robertson), 15:19 (pp). Penalties_Drouin, MTL (Tripping), 13:53; Hintz, DAL (Roughing), 16:58. Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Pavelski, Robertson), 2:27...
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Dal_Lamb 36 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 11:34. Phi_Minshew 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:08. Dal_FG Maher 21, 1:49. Phi_FG J.Elliott 47, :06. Third Quarter. Phi_D.Smith 14 pass from Minshew (J.Elliott kick), 9:00. Dal_FG...
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Colorado 3, Nashville 2
Nashville1100—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 9 (Novak, Josi), 12:26 (pp). Second Period_2, Nashville, Duchene 10 (Niederreiter, Glass), 6:22. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 23 (O'Connor), 12:46. Third Period_4, Colorado, Compher 5 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 15:05. Overtime_5, Colorado, Girard 2 (Rodrigues), 4:17. Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-21-15-2_46. Nashville 15-9-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4;...
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4
Vegas1211—5 Vegas won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Vegas, Pietrangelo 4 (Stephenson, Amadio), 5:22. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 12 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 0:39. 3, Vegas, Stone 15 (Stephenson, Amadio), 4:29. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Buchnevich, Krug), 6:17 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Faulk 5 (Tarasenko, Krug), 8:17. 6, Vegas, Amadio 3 (Stephenson, Stone), 18:34.
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Seattle0307—10 Kansas City71007—24 KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42. Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25. A_73,331. SeaKC. First downs1914. Total Net Yards333297. Rushes-yards31-13322-77 Passing200220. Punt Returns2-123-18 Kickoff Returns3-681-19 Interceptions Ret.0-01-0.
Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas.
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Edmonton200—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Ryan 5 (Foegele), 9:42. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 30 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 19:55. Penalties_Schenn, VAN (Elbowing), 1:38. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Miller 12 (Garland, Ekman-Larsson), 0:41. 4, Vancouver, Miller 13 (Pettersson, Horvat), 18:33 (pp). Penalties_Holloway, EDM (Tripping), 6:40; Pederson, VAN (Holding), 13:03; Ryan, EDM (Tripping), 16:37; Lazar, VAN (Slashing), 19:18.
Prescott, Cowboys survive Eagles, backup QB Minshew, 40-34
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen...
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118. NEW YORK (117) Barrett 14-20 10-13 44, Randle 11-22 2-5 29, Robinson...
Calgary 3, Anaheim 2
Anaheim1010—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Stone 4 (Ruzicka, Zadorov), 4:19. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 6 (Fowler, Terry), 16:44 (pp). Penalties_Ruzicka, CGY (Tripping), 15:05; Coleman, CGY (Tripping), 16:34; Comtois, ANA (Fighting), 19:09; Hanifin, CGY (Fighting), 19:09. Second Period_3, Calgary, Ritchie 6 (Lewis), 2:56. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA (Slashing), 0:24; McTavish, ANA (Hooking), 5:46; Klingberg,...
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51. Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14. Third Quarter. NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58. NE_Meyers 48 pass...
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Percentages: FG .484, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Reid 2-4, McDaniels 1-3, Nowell 1-7, Minott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Reid 2, Russell). Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers 2, Russell...
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
