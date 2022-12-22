ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Creative Ways of Snow Removal Trends As Winter Season Begins

As the winter season begins, snow could be expected to unload. Many Americans would find their shovels for snow removal. Heavy snow could be troublesome and dangerous. Immediate snow removal is important to give way to cars or motorists on main roads. Recently, heavy lake-effect snow emerged in Buffalo, New...
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Winter Storm Elliott

W​inter Storm Elliott is intensifying on Thursday, and will likely become a bomb cyclone. Parts of the Great Lakes are expected to see the most accumulation. The storm will head into the East next. W​inter Storm Elliott is being blamed for four deaths as it brings snow, strong winds...
IOWA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Winter storm warning: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storms sweeps 30 states from Washington to Florida

An Arctic blast will sweep the United States on Thursday, affecting 30 states from Washington to Florida this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing. The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.The weather system is so large that about 200 million people are under winter storm warnings and advisories today. Some states declared emergencies due to the conditions. Daytime temperatures across areas of Kansas, Oklahoma and other...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

New storm system brings rain and snow to the West

Clear and cool temperatures remain in place for the East as we monitor another storm system bringing heavy rain and snow to the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
CBS San Francisco

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.More than 200 million people were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said in a statement Friday.More than 4,500 flights within, into or out of the U.S....
IOWA STATE
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
The Hill

Thousands more flights delayed amid massive storm

Thousands more flights have been delayed or canceled on Saturday amid a massive winter storm that has brought blizzard-like conditions, high winds and sub-freezing temperatures to much of the country.  More than 1,700 U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 3,000 have been delayed as of Saturday morning amid the storm, according to the…
TENNESSEE STATE

