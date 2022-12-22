ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin wind chill advisory in effect until Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. During the advisory, dangerously cold wind chill is likely. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for any updates. Weather tools.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Genesee fire, torch used to thaw frozen pipes

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A town of Genesee fire was caused by "improper" use of a torch to thaw frozen pipes Friday, Dec. 23, according to officials. Lake Country Fire & Rescue was called to the fire on State Highway 83 around 7 p.m. "Significant" wind impacted the fire's spread, which was on the outside corner of the building, but it was under control in less than 10 minutes.
GENESEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind chill chart: Click, print for use at home or office

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News invites you to click and print off a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator, so you'll always know what the temperature feels like when the wind is kicking up. The National Weather Service wind chill temperature...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Winter Blizzard Zips Toward Wisconsin, Impacting Holiday Travel

The National Weather Services has issued a Winter Weather Warning from now until 6AM Saturday morning for Dane County. Additionally, the entire state of Wisconsin will be under either a Winter Weather Watch or Warning by tomorrow night. On top of three to six inches of snow expected by Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy