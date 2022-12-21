ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Can more summer learning programs help San Diego kids recover from the pandemic?

By Emily Alvarenga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Nico Hueso, a teacher with the San Diego Youth Symphony, teaches students mariachi at Wilson Middle School in the City Heights neighborhood on June 21, 2021. The class is part of Level Up SD, a partnership between the San Diego Unified School District and the San Diego Foundation that provides in-person learning and summer enrichment activities to local students throughout the summer. (Sam Hodgson/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

To help students recover from the disruptions of the pandemic, the San Diego Foundation and San Diego Unified School District want to expand access to summer enrichment programs, offering millions in funding for community groups to create them for kids around San Diego County.

The foundation is helping to fund such programming for students countywide — programming Michelle Jaramillo, its director of educational initiatives, says can help accelerate learning and minimize opportunity gaps.

“Post-COVID, summer learning programs are more critical than ever to help students accelerate learning and address the isolation and trauma experienced during the height of the pandemic,” Jaramillo said. “We needed to create more opportunities for social-emotional well-being, for connecting kids with one another.”

These expanding learning programs range from surfing and theater camps to drone and leadership development programs. They aim to complement what students are learning in school and expose them to new environments, opportunities and paths.

The push comes as a recent drop in San Diego County students' performance on standardized tests underscores the toll the pandemic has taken.

Fewer students passed statewide tests this year than in 2019, data out this fall showed . And both in San Diego's largest school district and statewide, students' math scores on national standardized tests fell sharply, while reading scores held steady.

Moreover, the students hit hardest by COVID-19 were already the student groups facing the greatest barriers and the worst outcomes, such as students from low-income or English-learner households, Jaramillo said.

Now, the foundation wants to partner with community-based organizations. With $2 million in grants available, the foundation is seeking proposals for 2023 and 2024 summer learning programs for elementary and middle school students countywide — with a focus on North, East and South County third- through eighth-grade students from low-income households, English learners and students with disabilities.

Organizations that organize around and advocate for such investments, in addition to groups that provide the programming themselves, can also submit proposals.

The foundation anticipates awarding 12 to 15 grants of about $100,000 to $175,000 each for the two-year period. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Jan. 12.

The foundation is also helping the San Diego Unified School District in supporting free summer learning programs specifically for district students through the Level Up SD program. The district has $10 million in grants available to nonprofits to support children from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.

Level Up SD was launched in the summer of 2021 to provide free summer academic and enrichment programming for students enrolled in San Diego Unified schools, from TK through high school, using funds from the state's Expanded Learning Opportunities program.

This past summer, more than 12,000 students enrolled across afternoon enrichment programming provided by 90 San Diego-area nonprofit organizations and morning academic programming provided by the district.

The available Level Up SD grants may range from $50,000 to $500,000 and fund an array of programs that offer not only enrichment activities but also a strong academic component.

Interested nonprofits can submit a letter of interest to the San Diego Foundation to be considered for an invitation to submit a full application. These letters must be submitted online by noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Letters will be reviewed in mid-January, and selected nonprofit organizations will be invited to apply for a Level Up SD grant in February.

San Diego Unified also has opportunities for nonprofit providers to serve high school students as part of Level Up SD next summer. Interested providers can contact operations specialist Sara Guinn at sguinn@sandi.net .

To apply or learn more about either grant opportunity, visit sdfoundation.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

