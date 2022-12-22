ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

GOP's Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The Columbian reported. The acknowledgement came after counties in the southwestern district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request.

The recount results showed that Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14% of the vote, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five.

“I promised during the campaign that I would accept the outcome of the election, now definitively determined as the recount has concluded,” Kent wrote in a statement. “This morning, I called my opponent to concede and offer my congratulations on her victory.”

Kent also said the Republican party cannot continue to lose the voter turnout battle, that it must adapt and that he looked forward to “helping lead this change.”

Gluesenkamp Perez said Wednesday on Twitter that she’s glad Kent accepted his loss. “Democracy is alive and well in our corner of the country,” she wrote.

The 3rd District narrowly voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and had been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. She failed to make it through the state’s top two primary after her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Gluesenkamp Perez — who co-owns an auto shop with her husband just across the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon — said that as a small business owner who lives in a rural part of the district, she was more aligned with voters than Kent, who repeatedly had to explain his connections to right-wing extremists.

The Washington secretary of state’s office is anticipated to recertify the election results this week.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Secretary of State Certifies Gluesenkamp Perez Victory in 3rd Congressional District Recount

The secretary of state certified Washington’s 3rd Congressional District recount Thursday, confirming its original outcome and discrediting skepticism surrounding general election results. A recount of all seven counties in the district confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez prevailed. She received 160,323 votes, or 50.14 percent, while Republican Joe Kent got...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Kent concedes to Gluesenkamp Perez after WA-03 recount ends

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent has conceded the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District, following a recount that confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as the winner of the race to represent Southwest Washington. In a news release Wednesday morning, Kent said he had called Gluesenkamp Perez to concede...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State

Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

General Election results confirmed after requested recounts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Best Hot Springs Near Washington State

Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
WASHINGTON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Washington State

Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation officials said. The closure includes Snoqualmie Pass and extends from North Bend to Ellensburg. “This is going to be an extended closure with no ETA to open,” the Washington Department of Transportation said on Twitter. Nearly 35 miles (56 kilometers) of U.S. Highway 2, including Stevens Pass, are also closed because of freezing rain and icy conditions, according to the agency.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown

Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035

DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle: On Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted California’s Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and mandating manufacturers to comply. Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035. The following statement was issued...
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy