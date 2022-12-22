ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska’s three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Shelley’s first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70 lead and after Ioanna Chatzileonti scored the first five Kansas points, Shelley hit again to make it 78-75.

Again that didn’t hold up as Zakiyah Franklin converted a three-point play, tying the game at 79-all with 1:19 to go.

After swapping possessions, Isabelle Bourne stepped up with a triple to put Nebraska up 82-79 at 34 seconds. Sam Haiby rebounded a Jayhawks miss and made two free throws and Maggie Mendelson added a late free throw. Mendelson, who was playing in her second game after volleyball season, finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (10-3), who are now 2-2 against ranked teams with their next two games against ranked Big Ten rivals. Haiby had 12 points in just her third game after an offseason injury and Bourne scored 10. Nebraska lost starter Allison Weidner to a leg injury when she crashed into a court-side television camera early in the fourth quarter.

Franklin finished with a career-high 27 points in 54 minutes for Kansas (10-1). Taiyanna Jackson had 18 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter had 12 and 11. Chatzileonti had 10 points and Chandler Prater had 10 rebounds as Kansas had a 68-46 advantage on the boards, including 25 offensive rebounds.

Nebraska was 10 of 28 from 3-point range but shot just 19 of 29 from the line, going 8 of 14 in the overtimes. The Cornhuskers hit 10 of 28 3-pointers.

Kansas shot 33%, just 7 of 27 in overtime.

Nebraska had a 13-point lead late in the second quarter and was up 37-29 at the half.

The first overtime was a struggle for both teams with Kansas going 1 of 9 from the field while Nebraska missed all seven of its shots and was 2 of 4 from the line. Shelley had a layup spin out at the end of the second overtime.

Kansas opens Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on New Years Eve. Nebraska resumes Big Ten play hosting No. 19 Michigan on Dec. 28 and goes to No. 4 Indiana on Jan. 3.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

