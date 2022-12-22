Warhammer 40,000: Darktide got another update this week to address some problems players have been experiencing over the past month or so since the game made its debut. While this update is technically a hotfix given that it's not numbered as a full-on update, it's still one that's got a decent set of patch notes to look over, patch notes that include things like better ray tracing support, resolved crash issues, and more.

2 DAYS AGO