Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
SwiftKey for iOS gets its first update since coming back from the grave
Microsoft announced plans to retire SwiftKey on iOS earlier this year and then flipped its decision and brought the app back. SwiftKey has since received its first update since its return.
Dark and Darker Alpha playtest now ongoing
Dark and Darker is entering its third Alpha playtest, letting players dive into its dark dungeons solo or in groups. Dark and Darker is holding its third Alpha playtest, allowing players to test the game for free. The playtest started a few weeks back and will end on December 26, 2022, at 2:00 AM PST. […] The post Dark and Darker Alpha playtest now ongoing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
TechRadar
Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free
We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
TechSpot
Google Chrome introduces new modes to save energy and memory
Why it matters: Google Chrome's reputation as a memory hog has been a running joke for years. Google's latest attempt to fight the problem is a pair of new modes that help its browser conserve RAM for multitasking and battery life for laptops. The latest version of Google Chrome introduces...
progameguides.com
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
Windows 11 Snipping Tool will finally support screen recording
Microsoft recently started testing screen recording support for the Snipping Tools on Windows 11. The option is now in testing among Dev Channel Insiders.
Unofficial Series X Controllers That Give You A Whole New Edge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the second half of 2022, two of the biggest gaming companies made fans rethink what they knew about their controllers. In August, PlayStation announced its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. This was Sony's alternative to the Xbox's Elite Series 2 – and then in September, only a few weeks after PlayStation's announcement, Xbox announced a new version of the Elite Series 2, the Elite Series 2 – Core.
ComicBook
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide got another update this week to address some problems players have been experiencing over the past month or so since the game made its debut. While this update is technically a hotfix given that it's not numbered as a full-on update, it's still one that's got a decent set of patch notes to look over, patch notes that include things like better ray tracing support, resolved crash issues, and more.
VALORANT Masters 2023 Venue Revealed
The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) will be headed to Japan in 2023, as Riot just announced VALORANT Masters 2023 Tokyo for June next year. Japan has been one of VALORANT’s largest markets in 2022, and Riot will be rewarding its loyal fans in the East Asia region with a Masters event of its own. It […] The post VALORANT Masters 2023 Venue Revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to enable and disable systemd in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
Using systemd on WSL used to require third-party input but it's now an official part of Microsoft's Linux-on-Windows platform. Here's how to enable and disable it as you need.
The Windows Club
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
makeuseof.com
Run Multiple Linux Terminal Sessions Simultaneously With Terminator
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Terminator is a terminal emulator that lets you work on multiple terminal sessions in a single window. It is a handy tool for system administrators and other users who deal with configurations and management of multiple systems.
It seems not many Android Auto users have gotten their hands on the Coolwalk redesign
We polled our readers to see who has received the new Android Auto Coolwalk redesign, which is currently part of a public beta test.
game-news24.com
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: CDPR will roll out the next hotfix on the PC
By the third time the witcher ran over the two of these, the 12-foot-a-century witcher went over at 3:21. The developer informed via Twitter that the new computer-based version of the latest-gen version has been rolled out on PC. This will help improve the game’s stability, and offer, among other things, some bug fixes in Arabic, or even in photo mode, and also improved the Steam Deck.
How to use Quick Tap on Android 13
Android 13 has many great features and Quick Tap is one of them. Here's how you can use Quick Tap on Android 13.
