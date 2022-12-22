Read full article on original website
cbs19news
The Lede-In | Early Signing Day Recap
CBS19's Preston Willett catches up with Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli to recap a busy Early National Signing Day for Tony Elliott and Virginia. From UVA's big win with keeping Kamren Robinson at home, to the hauls at wide receiver and defensive line as well as where the Cavaliers look next in the transfer portal.
Bulldogs’ Baldwin signs with James Madison
ST. PAULS — After announcing Monday his commitment to James Madison University’s football program, St. Pauls senior running back K
wvax.com
Legendary local high school football coach Tommy Theodose passes at age 89
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Visitation is set for next Tuesday, and interment Wednesday at Riverview Cemetary for former Lane and Charlottesville High School football coaching legend Tommy Theodose, who passed away last weekend at age 89. Mayor Lloyd Snook, a Lane alum, heard the news before this week’s City Council meeting, and he paid tribute to Thoedose.
cbs19news
Unbeaten run ends for No. 25 Virginia at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The undefeated run to start for coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and No. 25 Virginia ended with a 70-56 loss to Duke on the road. The loss comes a day after Virginia was ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2010 and snapped the Cavaliers 12-game winning streak to open the season, the program's longest winning streak since 1995.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
cbs19news
Monticello's holiday tours underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --“Any opportunity to learn about history is a good opportunity,” Brandon Dillard begins. And the annual holiday tours at Monticello are the best way to learn about history. The infamous site has opened for late night, intimate tours as Monticello has transformed into Christmas...
cbs19news
UVA Health reaches a milestone
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Health hit a milestone in one of its clinics. A successful trial has led them to their one-thousandth successful stem cell transplant. Dr. Karen Ballen shared their success began with the discovery of Haplo Transplant which is a half-matched family member. This is sometimes done through umbilical cord blood.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NBC 29 News
Tracking a late week storm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
Inside Nova
Culpeper family surprised by father's homecoming
Yowell Elementary School paraeducator Meagan Funn and her children Melodi Funn, 4th grade, Malani Funn, kindergarten, were surprised Wednesday when husband and father Merneptah Funn returned home early from being stationed abroad in the Army Reserves. He has been gone 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He was originally...
Downed power lines, trees close stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike
Downed power lines and several large trees have closed a stretch of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Richmond Raceway Friday morning.
Virginia man charged in death of woman found shot in car in Albemarle County
A Virginia man has been charged in the killing of a woman who was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in Albemarle County, police said.
Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
