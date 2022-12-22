ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

cbs19news

The Lede-In | Early Signing Day Recap

CBS19's Preston Willett catches up with Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli to recap a busy Early National Signing Day for Tony Elliott and Virginia. From UVA's big win with keeping Kamren Robinson at home, to the hauls at wide receiver and defensive line as well as where the Cavaliers look next in the transfer portal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvax.com

Legendary local high school football coach Tommy Theodose passes at age 89

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Visitation is set for next Tuesday, and interment Wednesday at Riverview Cemetary for former Lane and Charlottesville High School football coaching legend Tommy Theodose, who passed away last weekend at age 89. Mayor Lloyd Snook, a Lane alum, heard the news before this week’s City Council meeting, and he paid tribute to Thoedose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Unbeaten run ends for No. 25 Virginia at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The undefeated run to start for coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and No. 25 Virginia ended with a 70-56 loss to Duke on the road. The loss comes a day after Virginia was ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2010 and snapped the Cavaliers 12-game winning streak to open the season, the program's longest winning streak since 1995.
DURHAM, NC
cbs19news

Monticello's holiday tours underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --“Any opportunity to learn about history is a good opportunity,” Brandon Dillard begins. And the annual holiday tours at Monticello are the best way to learn about history. The infamous site has opened for late night, intimate tours as Monticello has transformed into Christmas...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health reaches a milestone

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Health hit a milestone in one of its clinics. A successful trial has led them to their one-thousandth successful stem cell transplant. Dr. Karen Ballen shared their success began with the discovery of Haplo Transplant which is a half-matched family member. This is sometimes done through umbilical cord blood.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Tracking a late week storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Inside Nova

Culpeper family surprised by father's homecoming

Yowell Elementary School paraeducator Meagan Funn and her children Melodi Funn, 4th grade, Malani Funn, kindergarten, were surprised Wednesday when husband and father Merneptah Funn returned home early from being stationed abroad in the Army Reserves. He has been gone 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He was originally...
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA

