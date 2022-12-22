DURHAM, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The undefeated run to start for coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and No. 25 Virginia ended with a 70-56 loss to Duke on the road. The loss comes a day after Virginia was ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2010 and snapped the Cavaliers 12-game winning streak to open the season, the program's longest winning streak since 1995.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO