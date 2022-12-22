BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO