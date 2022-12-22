ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads

BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday

BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Canceled Flights, Flash Freezes, And Traffic Jams: What To Know For Your Holiday Travel

Flight cancellations have already begun due to a massive storm in the Midwest of the US. Christmas weekend is almost here, but rain and record-low temperatures may cause sudden freezes and create headaches for drivers and flyers alike. Nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with the majority of them –around 2.3 million — opting to drive. Another 141,000 will be flying, and around 95,000 will be using other modes of transportation.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

One injured after tree falls into Laurel home

One woman was injured after a tree collapsed into a house in Laurel on Friday.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home

LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens

For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Pepco Offers Tips to Keep Warm During the Winter

Pepco, the utility company for consumers and business owners for D.C. and parts of Maryland, offers the following tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible as winter sets in:. Check your thermostat-Set thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter if health permits. Two percent of a heating...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Llama on the loose: owner, law enforcement describe great escape

There was llama drama in Fairfax County over the weekend after a llama was seen running along the Fairfax County Parkway. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/llama-on-the-loose-owner-law-enforcement-describe-great-escape/. Llama on the loose: owner, law enforcement describe …. There was llama drama in Fairfax County over the weekend after a llama was seen running...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
BETHESDA, MD

