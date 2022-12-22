Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Related
Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads
BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
Winter storm causes power outages, road closures across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend. WUSA9 is keeping track of all...
Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday
BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...
Canceled Flights, Flash Freezes, And Traffic Jams: What To Know For Your Holiday Travel
Flight cancellations have already begun due to a massive storm in the Midwest of the US. Christmas weekend is almost here, but rain and record-low temperatures may cause sudden freezes and create headaches for drivers and flyers alike. Nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with the majority of them –around 2.3 million — opting to drive. Another 141,000 will be flying, and around 95,000 will be using other modes of transportation.
mocoshow.com
Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo
A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
dcnewsnow.com
One injured after tree falls into Laurel home
One woman was injured after a tree collapsed into a house in Laurel on Friday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/one-injured-after-tree-falls-into-laurel-home/. One injured after tree falls into Laurel home. One woman was injured after a tree collapsed into a house in Laurel on Friday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/one-injured-after-tree-falls-into-laurel-home/. Top Stories from DC...
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
Intense winter winds knock out power for thousands heading into Christmas Eve
Blustering winds knocked out power for thousands across the Baltimore area Friday, deploying BGE workers to several neighborhoods like one in Loch Raven where a downed tree fell into the road.
ggwash.org
This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens
For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
Person killed after winds bring tree down on car in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a person died Friday after a large tree fell on top of a car in the Sabillasville area. It happened in the area of Foxville and Tower roads. The National Weather Service said strong winds were responsible for bringing down the tree. MSP expected […]
Power outages, downed trees hit Baltimore area on wintry Friday
Reports of downed trees and widespread power outages were affecting central Maryland, as an arctic blast moved in on a windy and rainy Friday.
Water main break affects residents during winter weather in Baltimore Co.
If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.
washingtoninformer.com
Pepco Offers Tips to Keep Warm During the Winter
Pepco, the utility company for consumers and business owners for D.C. and parts of Maryland, offers the following tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible as winter sets in:. Check your thermostat-Set thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter if health permits. Two percent of a heating...
WTOP
Potential cases of canine flu has DC-area veterinary offices sounding the alarm
Suspected cases of canine flu appear to be on the rise in the D.C. region. The illness is so prevalent and severe that veterinarians are telling dog owners to keep pets away from other dogs at places such as dog parks, doggy day cares and boarding facilities. “It’s not uncommon...
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
dcnewsnow.com
Llama on the loose: owner, law enforcement describe great escape
There was llama drama in Fairfax County over the weekend after a llama was seen running along the Fairfax County Parkway. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/llama-on-the-loose-owner-law-enforcement-describe-great-escape/. Llama on the loose: owner, law enforcement describe …. There was llama drama in Fairfax County over the weekend after a llama was seen running...
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
Comments / 0