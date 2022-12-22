Read full article on original website
Related
Pascal Siakam’s 52-point day ends New York Knicks’ winning streak
The New York Knicks went into Wednesday night with an eight-game winning streak. But Pascal Siakam didn’t care about the
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters
“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
Comments / 0