Man wounded following shooting in Mid-City Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Mid City area.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 8:01 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21). NOPD officers arrived on the scene at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Tulane Avenue where they located a male victim suffering several from gunshot wounds.

At this time there are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

