Tamar Braxton is sharing news of her recent hospitalization for a severe case of the flu. In an Instagram post, Braxton revealed she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in need of oxygen because she could not breathe. Braxton said it was surprising because she became severely ill just a day after spending time with friends and doing some Christmas shopping. In her post, the singer/actor shared photos of herself ahead of getting sick along with images of herself in the hospital. She also mentioned that she has no idea how she contracted the virus. She has since been released...

33 MINUTES AGO