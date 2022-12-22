ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Post Register

Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
BROOKLYN, NY
Post Register

Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Post Register

Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Post Register

Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
RALEIGH, NC
Post Register

Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock also scored and Zach Parise added his 11th goal...
ELMONT, NY
Post Register

Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Post Register

D-backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last season with the Blue...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post Register

Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago's Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes

NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great," the pitcher said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

