How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Lakers News: Hubie Brown's Expectations For Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Match
L.A. faces Luka and co. tomorrow.
Post Register
Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
Post Register
Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of...
NBC Sports
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Post Register
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They're still in the playoff mix.
Post Register
Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
Post Register
Post Register
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
Post Register
Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock also scored and Zach Parise added his 11th goal...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.
Post Register
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.
Post Register
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
Kevin Durant reveals Jacque Vaughn’s unique strategy toward improving Nets’ rebounding woes
Jacque Vaughn has done many things differently during his six weeks as Brooklyn Nets head coach. At the top of the list is his direct approach to holding his team accountable for mental lapses or lack of hustle. The most glaring example of this is Vaughn’s frequent quick timeouts after...
Post Register
Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Post Register
D-backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last season with the Blue...
FOX Sports
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Post Register
Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago's Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
Post Register
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
Post Register
Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes
NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great," the pitcher said.
