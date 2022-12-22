Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City boys come up short against Montabella
The Kent City Eagles boys basketball team got off to good start on Wednesday evening against Montabella, then stumbled during the second and third quarters before rallying in the fourth quarter but eventually falling to the Mustangs 46-42. The loss leaves Kent City with an overall record of 0-3 heading into the holiday break.
localsportsjournal.com
Lee, Claeys lead Shelby to first win of the season over Manistee
Both teams were desperate to get its first win of the season before the Christmas break, but Manistee came into Thursday night’s non-conference game with Shelby in Manistee severely shorthanded. With two starters who had come down sick on Tuesday night in Whitehall, the Chippewas came in with their...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern captures league victory over Crossroads
After starting the season with four straight losses, the Cardinals cruised to a 59-19 over Big Rapids Crossroads. Although the Cardinals had only one player reach double figures in scoring, they had enough balance throughout the lineup as well as a stingy defense to cruise to the West Michigan D League win.
muskegonchannel.com
Muskegon Sports HOF Basketball Showcase at Puffer on Dec 28th
In the middle of the arctic blast that is the end of 2022....those who are in the need of a little out of the house fun and awesome basketball action are gearing up for the 21st Muskegon Area Holiday Basketball Showcase coming to Reeths-Puffer High School on December 28th with the first tip off set to happen at 10am.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall boys unload on Manistee in WM Conference contest
Whitehall’s boys basketball team pitched a shutout in the first quarter and cruised to a 72-24 victory over visiting Manistee on Tuesday night. The game was a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. The Vikings blitzed the Chippewas, 29-0, in the first period and cruised the rest of the...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 21, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Escamilla lead Hart past Mesick
Hart’s boys basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a convincing 80-46 non-conference win over Mesick on Wednesday night. The game was played at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, part of the college’s invitational tournament. Leading the way for the Pirates was senior Parker Hovey...
localsportsjournal.com
Lundquist scores 23 as Oakridge cruises past Coopersville
The Eagles won by a final score of 47-21. The Eagles jumped ahead 13-2 in the first quarter and extended it to 23-11 by halftime. The Eagles continued with solid play at both ends of the court and outscored Coopersville 24-10 over the last two quarters. Anna Lundquist led Oakridge...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location
KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location. The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead. Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
WZZM 13
Monitoring road conditions in Muskegon Co.
Crews in Muskegon County have been working overnight to keep roads clear. Muskegon is expected to receive more snow than other areas.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Woodland, Rivertown Malls close early on Friday due to weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shoppers will have to wait until Christmas Eve to get those last minute gifts because the malls are closing early on Friday. The Rivertown Mall announced that they are closing at 4 p.m. They have not announced if there will be any changes to hours tomorrow.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
