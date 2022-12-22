ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Kent City boys come up short against Montabella

The Kent City Eagles boys basketball team got off to good start on Wednesday evening against Montabella, then stumbled during the second and third quarters before rallying in the fourth quarter but eventually falling to the Mustangs 46-42. The loss leaves Kent City with an overall record of 0-3 heading into the holiday break.
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lee, Claeys lead Shelby to first win of the season over Manistee

Both teams were desperate to get its first win of the season before the Christmas break, but Manistee came into Thursday night’s non-conference game with Shelby in Manistee severely shorthanded. With two starters who had come down sick on Tuesday night in Whitehall, the Chippewas came in with their...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern captures league victory over Crossroads

After starting the season with four straight losses, the Cardinals cruised to a 59-19 over Big Rapids Crossroads. Although the Cardinals had only one player reach double figures in scoring, they had enough balance throughout the lineup as well as a stingy defense to cruise to the West Michigan D League win.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Sports HOF Basketball Showcase at Puffer on Dec 28th

In the middle of the arctic blast that is the end of 2022....those who are in the need of a little out of the house fun and awesome basketball action are gearing up for the 21st Muskegon Area Holiday Basketball Showcase coming to Reeths-Puffer High School on December 28th with the first tip off set to happen at 10am.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall boys unload on Manistee in WM Conference contest

Whitehall’s boys basketball team pitched a shutout in the first quarter and cruised to a 72-24 victory over visiting Manistee on Tuesday night. The game was a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. The Vikings blitzed the Chippewas, 29-0, in the first period and cruised the rest of the...
WHITEHALL, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 21, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hovey, Escamilla lead Hart past Mesick

Hart’s boys basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a convincing 80-46 non-conference win over Mesick on Wednesday night. The game was played at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, part of the college’s invitational tournament. Leading the way for the Pirates was senior Parker Hovey...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lundquist scores 23 as Oakridge cruises past Coopersville

The Eagles won by a final score of 47-21. The Eagles jumped ahead 13-2 in the first quarter and extended it to 23-11 by halftime. The Eagles continued with solid play at both ends of the court and outscored Coopersville 24-10 over the last two quarters. Anna Lundquist led Oakridge...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location. The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead. Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
KENT CITY, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI

