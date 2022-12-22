Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Related
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State
Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
Post Register
Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot...
nbcrightnow.com
General Election results confirmed after requested recounts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
For Washington state lawmakers, here are some last minute policy gift ideas
Take a look at this tongue-in-cheek Christmas wish list aimed at the WA state legislature. | Guest Opinion
KUOW
Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far
As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
Census: Washington added more people in 2022, but Idaho growing faster
(The Center Square) – Washington and Idaho added tens of thousands of people over the last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Thursday. This added up to a small population increase in Washington and a significant increase in Idaho. Washington saw a population increase of 45,041 people...
Chronicle
WDFW Seeks Public Comment to Reclassify Columbian White-Tailed Deer and the Cascade Red Fox Under State Law
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be seeking public input on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and the Cascade red fox until Jan. 24. The announcement came in a news release from the WDFW on Thursday. “The Department is recommending re-classifying the Columbian white-tailed deer from...
KUOW
Another gun store fined for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine ban
A Lakewood gun shop will pay a $15,000 fine for violating Washington's ban on selling high-capacity magazines. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that WGS Guns intentionally broke the law for a couple of months after the ban went into effect last summer. The store eventually complied with the ban, however.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains
(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
MyNorthwest.com
WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban
Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Gun Retailer Ordered to Pay $15,000 in Fines for Violating High-Capacity Magazine Sales Ban
LAKEWOOD, WA - A gun retailer based out of Lakewood, WA has been fined $15,000 for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine sales ban, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced. According to a press release from the office of AG Ferguson, approximately two months after the ban took effect, investigators visited WGS...
Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records
The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would […] The post Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation of voting rights on the party’s state executive board. The Idaho Republican Party Executive Board includes nine members who are elected by the delegates at the […] The post Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIMA TV
Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
KXLY
How to put on tire chains before you head across the passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning on traveling over the Washington or Idaho passes for the holidays, it’s more important now than ever to have snow chains handy, and know how to put them on. Without chains, you might get stuck, or even hurt because your tires...
Comments / 0