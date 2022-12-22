ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State

Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

General Election results confirmed after requested recounts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State. A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far

As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records

The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would […] The post Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee

The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation of voting rights on the party’s state executive board. The Idaho Republican Party Executive Board includes nine members who are elected by the delegates at the […] The post Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIMA TV

Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE

