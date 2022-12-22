ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigate after person shot, rams into home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue. Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
