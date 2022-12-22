Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
KCBD
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
KCBD
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
fox34.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
Drunk Lubbock man Found Passed out in Vehicle After Night out
A Lubbock man was found in a vehicle after striking the owner. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched a residence in the 5700 block of Itasca Street shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 21. KAMC news reported that the victim in this case told officers that they knew the suspect,...
KCBD
Police investigate after person shot, rams into home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue. Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a...
One hurt after shooting in North Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was moderately injured after a shooting in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. No arrests were immediately made, according to police. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning
Police are investigating homicide in Central Lubbock after Robert Baigen, 42, was found with a deadly gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle into a home
KCBD
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
fox34.com
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Burglary call turned out instead to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said
A burglary-in-progress in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue turned out to be deadly shooting, police in Lubbock, Texas said.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
LFR responds to ceiling collapse Friday afternoon at apartment complex
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to The Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street Friday afternoon. A sheetrock ceiling collapsed due to leaking water from a broken water pipe.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
Two hurt in serious crash with 18-wheeler in East Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in roadway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested yesterday for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera. Investigators say she was found dead in the roadway on CR 7700 and CR 2300, south of Woodrow. Winter storm disrupts holiday travel. A huge winter storm is causing thousands...
everythinglubbock.com
Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit. The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped...
Comments / 0