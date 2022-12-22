ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Tune's TD throw completes Houston's rally past La-Lafayette

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Clayton Tune connected with Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-16 in the Independence Bowl on Friday. The TD pass was Tune’s third of the game and 40th of the season,...
