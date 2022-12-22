Read full article on original website
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'Zack LoveThornville, OH
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
richlandsource.com
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan
Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek
Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
cleveland.com
For the Buckeyes’ Paris Johnson Jr., giving to those in need is a season that lasts 365 days a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In six years working with veterans in the greater Columbus area, Eric Sowers had never seen anything like what the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation pulled off earlier this month. Johnson, Ohio State football’s All-America left tackle, made veterans a focus of his foundation since its inception...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
