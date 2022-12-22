Read full article on original website
Joyce Hyatt
2d ago
Live for the day and exercise as much as you can, it really helps.And Merry Christmas to you and yours.
Reply
3
Related
Franco Harris’ family releases statement following his death
Franco Harris’ family released a statement on Thursday about the late football great’s death. >>> Football community, fans, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris after his death. “We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to D.J. Uiagalelei transfer destination
D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been the starting quarterback at Clemson over the last two seasons, has reportedly found a new home. After spending the first three years of his college career in the Southeast, Uiagalelei will finish his college tenure in the opposite corner of the United States, the Northwest, at Oregon State.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Popculture
Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal
A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move
Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one. Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Photo Of Deion Sanders' Foot
During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed his horrifying foot injury. The Hall of Famer had two toes amputated from his left foot. Sanders was dealing with three life-threatening blood clots. In order to get him on the right track, doctors had to perform...
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
Colin Cowherd Names The 5 NFL Quarterbacks He Wouldn't Trade
Colin Cowherd has never been shy about sharing his takes on sports. After all, it's his job to discuss everything in the sports world, and an interesting topic came up during his show (The Herd) on Friday. He was touching on the Jacksonville Jaguars after they took down the New...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
694K+
Followers
88K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 20