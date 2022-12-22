ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Joyce Hyatt
2d ago

Live for the day and exercise as much as you can, it really helps.And Merry Christmas to you and yours.

The Comeback

Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to D.J. Uiagalelei transfer destination

D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been the starting quarterback at Clemson over the last two seasons, has reportedly found a new home. After spending the first three years of his college career in the Southeast, Uiagalelei will finish his college tenure in the opposite corner of the United States, the Northwest, at Oregon State.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal

A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Photo Of Deion Sanders' Foot

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed his horrifying foot injury. The Hall of Famer had two toes amputated from his left foot. Sanders was dealing with three life-threatening blood clots. In order to get him on the right track, doctors had to perform...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
