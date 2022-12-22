Read full article on original website
Why mask mandates aren't coming back even though covid is
Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses. Portland-area hospitals are operating at a "crisis" level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture has prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of covid, flu and RSV as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022. ...ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN RETURNS NEXT WEEK WITH STRONGER WINDS,. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW AND VALLEY RAIN... A series of storms next week will bring periods of gusty winds,. heavy mountain snow and valley rain with potential for widespread. travel and...
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas,. north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and. east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM...
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
Photographers are rushing to capture Big Sur's most elusive shot
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas
The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
'Critically ill' mountain lion cub found by California homeowner, rescued by Oakland Zoo
The zoo staff named the cub "Holly" in honor of the holidays.
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-251500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
