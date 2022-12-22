5 hurt after crash at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said five people were moderately injured after a four-vehicle crash near 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue Wednesday night.

LPD said the call came in at 8:58 p.m. According to an emergency alert, 19th Street was closed for eastbound traffic from Quincy Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

