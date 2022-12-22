Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
nbc15.com
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
mprnews.org
Cold and windy Saturday; snow returns Christmas afternoon/evening
A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota were closed in the morning, but many roads in those areas have reopened:. You should check for updates if you have travel planned in those areas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog
‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
WISN
Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Comments / 1