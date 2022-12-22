ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
mprnews.org

Cold and windy Saturday; snow returns Christmas afternoon/evening

A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota were closed in the morning, but many roads in those areas have reopened:. You should check for updates if you have travel planned in those areas...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog

‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI

