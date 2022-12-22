ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
Halls 12/22/2022 Murder Suspect Arrested! But Why Was He Out of Jail?

Yesterday was an intense time in the Halls community of Knox County, TN! You see a man attempted to shop lift ammo from the community Rural King and in the struggle with an employee a shot was fired and the employee is dead. All this happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3:30 am today 12/23/2022 Knox County Sheriffs Department took the suspect into custody.
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.

A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
