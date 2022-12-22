Read full article on original website
Related
Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
WBIR
Sevier Co. 10-year-old collects hundreds of gifts for East TN Children's Hospital
Gabrielle Hays, 10, reached out to businesses and put out boxes to collect toy donations for the hospital. She collected 482 gifts.
brianhornback.com
Halls 12/22/2022 Murder Suspect Arrested! But Why Was He Out of Jail?
Yesterday was an intense time in the Halls community of Knox County, TN! You see a man attempted to shop lift ammo from the community Rural King and in the struggle with an employee a shot was fired and the employee is dead. All this happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3:30 am today 12/23/2022 Knox County Sheriffs Department took the suspect into custody.
Knox County Rescue Squad works mission in Campbell County
A reported swift water rescue mission was underway early Friday in Campbell County.
Investigation underway after father reportedly shot son in Grainger County
A release from the Grainger County Sheriff said at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, a man called saying he had shot his son. Once at the home on Indian Creed Road, the sheriff claims officers found a 41-year-old man in a bedroom dead "from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound."
WBIR
10-year-old donates toys to East Tennessee Children's Hospital
10-year-old Gabby Hayes collected more than 470 toys, books and games for the hospital. The Sevier Co. native is the reigning Cosmos Southern States Junior Miss.
wvlt.tv
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
wivk.com
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
wvlt.tv
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo
An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
wvlt.tv
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
New Y-12 facility to ‘modernize’ United States nuclear weapons stockpile
A new facility to help modernizes the United State's nuclear weapons stockpile is being built at Y-12, now that the former Biology Complex is completely gone.
WBIR
'A Drag Queen Christmas' goes on at Tennessee Theatre despite anti-drag demonstration
Several people condemned the show at a Knox County Commission meeting on Monday. It was the eighth year in a row that the show went on.
Utilities impose new round of outages as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. KUB, which serves tens of thousands of customers in the Knoxville area, said on...
wvlt.tv
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father
GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son. Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.
Comments / 0