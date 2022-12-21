ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

reviewofoptometry.com

Daily Disposable Wearers Understand Risks but Don’t Modify Behavior in Response

Not replacing soft contact lenses as directed led to this case of infiltrative keratitis. Education should stress not just the possibility of adverse effects but the individual’s vulnerability as well. Photo: Jeffrey Sonsino, OD. Click image to enlarge. Since the 1950s, a concept called the health belief model has...
momcollective.com

Self-Care During the Holiday Season

This post is sponsored by Creative Expressions Consulting. Please support our sponsors. The holiday season is a time of joy and happiness, but for many, this time of year can also present challenges and cause stress. Without proper coping mechanisms, we may act out of place when we feel overwhelmed. In these events, we may behave in a way that causes tension or say things that may hurt the feelings of the people we love.
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
psychologytoday.com

Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone

If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
Healthline

How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support

Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
tobaccoreporter.com

COP10 Delegates Urged to Consider Harm Reduction

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates’ (CAPHRA) nine member organisations have written to Framework Convention for Tobacco Control delegation heads from around the world, urging them to review the evidence that supports a tobacco harm reduction (THR) approach ahead of COP10. With governments sending delegates to COP10...
Black Enterprise

Let Mindfulness.com Help Improve Your Mental Health

Over the past few years, there’s been a growing increase in therapy as more people seek counseling and other ways to improve their mental health. As a result, treatment and mental health have become more mainstream. A byproduct of these mainstream conversations has been the proliferation and availability of...
Fatherly

How To Support Someone Struggling With Burnout

Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KXLY

How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems

More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.

