cityofbasketballlove.com
Reading tops Chester in battle of state powerhouse programs
Matt Gaffney (@GaffReports) — For decades, the traditional early season non-league matchup between the Reading High Red Knights and the Chester Clippers has served as a December test for both schools and a potential preview of a state playoff matchup later in the season. Two elite 6A Pennsylvania high school...
Four McDevitt football players sign to Division I programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four state champion Bishop McDevitt seniors signed to continue their football careers are Division I programs on Wednesday, December 21. Gabriel Arena will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The offensive lineman wants to start as soon as possible for the Hokies and has already begun his college training program. “We […]
cityofbasketballlove.com
Malvern Prep's Pegg 'stays ready' for game-winner against Middletown (Del.)
WILMINGTON — Ryan Pegg hears it constantly. From his dad in between games, from head coach Paul Romanczuk before games, from assistant coach Neale Boyle on the bench during games and even his teammates, the message is the same: ‘Stay ready.’. Malvern Prep’s junior guard isn’t sure when...
'Atrocious' Philly Pizzeria Going Viral On TikTok
A college student went viral on TikTok this week filming his visit to the "worst-rated" pizzeria in Philadelphia. The video, posted by user Kriscollege, has amassed more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded Tuesday, Dec. 20. Viewers first join Kris on a quick walk through the City of Brotherly...
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?
What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
Cape Gazette
Caravel edges Cape 35-34 in showdown of state champs
Cape wrestling went to work against visiting Caravel Dec. 21 at the Big House minus two hammers in the tool box. Luke Bender (jaw) and C.J. Fritchman (shoulder) each got chewed up by “The Beast “ over the weekend and missed the showdown between the pair of two-time divisional state champions.
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Guest view: Economic development mountaintop experiences
As I’ve lived my life and pursued my career, there have been moments or experiences that some might describe as “mountaintop experiences”: those that offer a clear view of what’s both behind and ahead and/or that offers a satisfying or inspired feeling of accomplishment. While our...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia
Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.
Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Charlie Gracie, Philadelphia's first rock and roll star, dies at 86
PHILADELPHIA — Charlie Gracie, 86, the South Philadelphia singer and guitarist whose 1950s hits made him an international star, has died. His music had a major impact on the Beatles and many other British acts of the 1960s. Gracie died Friday in Aldan, Delaware County, his son, Charlie Gracie...
delawaretoday.com
Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops
Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
phillyvoice.com
For Jim Gardner's last newscast, fans plan to tailgate across street from 6ABC studio
Philadelphia's beloved anchor Jim Gardner is retiring, and fans are commemorating his final newscast in the most Philly way possible. After more than four decades with 6ABC, Gardner's last newscast for Action News will be on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. To celebrate the local icon, Wilmington resident Chris Miko is organizing a tailgate happening at 4 p.m. in the back corner of the parking lot of the Target store on City Avenue. That area of the Target parking lot runs up against Monument Road and is directly across the street from 6ABC's studio and offices.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
The Review
Satire: A guide to all the best sights on the university’s campus
For those of you who may be new to the Newark area, it’s important to have a guide to all the sites and attractions we have on campus. In the center of campus is the beautiful Green, where you’ll find many students rushing to their class that started five minutes ago. Most of them by foot, some of them by bikes. Watch out for the bikes. They show no mercy and will run you over if you’re in their way.
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Travel notes: Avelo schedule extended, Spirit flying to Charleston, busy skies over holiday period and free WiFi
Avelo Airlines‘ schedule from Wilmington Airport to five Florida destinations have been extended to June 19th. The first flights are slated for Feb. 1. Flights are twice weekly to Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Tampa. The exception is Orlando, which will see three-time-a-week nonstop service. In...
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
NORAD explains why fighter jets spotted in Philly, Delaware area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS Philadelphia received several reports of fighter jets spotted in our area Monday morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has now released a statement saying a plane entered a Temporary Flight Restricted area without proper clearances over Wilmington, Delaware.NORAD says a civilian aircraft violated the TFR around 9:20 a.m. and exited the airspace shortly thereafter. As part of the procedure, NORAD sent out fighter aircraft to identify potential threats and determine the appropriate response. NORAD did not specify the aircraft, only that it was civilian.The defense organization is a binational command focused on the defense of the U.S. and Canada.A TFR restricts flights in certain areas and at certain times due to a hazardous condition, a special event or a general warning for the entire airspace.
