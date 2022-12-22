ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories

The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday. Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside. At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Trey Smith added 14. Benton trailed 18-11 after the...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night. Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64. At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Football fans brave freezing temps for 46th Annual Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite the bitter cold, football fans were still out showing their support at the 46th Annual Independence Bowl on Dec. 23. Temperatures were in the low 20′s while inching towards the teens. Footballs culture managed to hold strong because fans still came out to tailgate, party, and have a good time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

A cold Independence Bowl for disappointed Cajuns

SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour. The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Spun

Look: People Reportedly Got Stuck In Elevator At Bowl Game Today

The 2022 Independence Bowl reportedly had a major logistical issue before Friday afternoon's kickoff. According to college football insider Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, an elevator at Independence Stadium unexpectedly shut down with people still inside. Duarte hasn't provided an update since this original report. Shreveport's Independence Stadium was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Warming Station (5)

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTBS

Power outages affect thousands in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage. As of 11 a.m., over 8,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9...
SHREVEPORT, LA

