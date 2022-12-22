Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway, Haughton finish 5th and 6th, respectively, in Evangel Prep Classic
Parkway and Haughton finished fifth and sixth, respectively, among a strong field of teams in the Evangel Prep Classic held Thursday and Friday at Evangel Christian Academy. Unlike most tournaments, the format was duals, which means team against team instead of individuals battling for weight division titles. Jesuit of New...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton, Plain Dealing notch victories
The Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won non-district games Thursday. Benton defeated Holy Savior Menard 56-46 at Benton. Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 74-66 at Lakeside. At Benton, Greg Manning and Marc Perry scored 17 points each to lead the Tigers. Trey Smith added 14. Benton trailed 18-11 after the...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway get home victories
The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up home victories Wednesday night. Bossier defeated defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 51-45. Parkway downed 2022 Class C state champion Gibsland-Coleman 79-64. At Bossier, the Bearkats avenged a 48-41 loss to the Gators on Nov. 26. Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson led...
KSLA
Battling in freezing temps at 46th Annual Independence Bowl, one team triumphed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston went blow for blow on the field Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl, and only one team would come out victorious. The annual football game kicked off at the Independence Stadium at...
KSLA
Football fans brave freezing temps for 46th Annual Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite the bitter cold, football fans were still out showing their support at the 46th Annual Independence Bowl on Dec. 23. Temperatures were in the low 20′s while inching towards the teens. Footballs culture managed to hold strong because fans still came out to tailgate, party, and have a good time.
Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl
University of Houston equipment manager Gavin Hawk knows how to make an entrance.
theadvocate.com
A cold Independence Bowl for disappointed Cajuns
SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour. The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns...
The Coldest Independence Bowl Played In Shreveport, So Far
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is shaping up to be a record breaking game, before the teams even hit town. This year's Indy Bowl could be the coldest of all time. Right now, the Weather Channel is calling for a high temperature of 29 degrees on Friday. Which means...
Look: People Reportedly Got Stuck In Elevator At Bowl Game Today
The 2022 Independence Bowl reportedly had a major logistical issue before Friday afternoon's kickoff. According to college football insider Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, an elevator at Independence Stadium unexpectedly shut down with people still inside. Duarte hasn't provided an update since this original report. Shreveport's Independence Stadium was...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Arctic Blast & Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed the Arctic Blast and the Independence Bowl.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Getting some extra cash sent your way from your job during the holiday season is always nice, but winning some serious cash from playing the lottery hits a bit differently around the holidays.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
No big jackpot winner in the Mega Millions game but a Louisiana ticket was revealed to be a top cash prize winner.
KPLC TV
Warming Station (5)
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
KTBS
Power outages affect thousands in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage. As of 11 a.m., over 8,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9...
