GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are asking customers to limit their power usage while cold temperatures continue to impact the area. Earlier today Duke Energy began short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures caused unusually high energy demands across the area. However, officials said they have now ended those rotating outages.
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A tractor-trailer flipped over and crushed a Ford Mustang, trapping a woman inside in Spartanburg this week, police said. Officers said an 18-wheeler was traveling east on John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Reidville Road toward Blackstock Road on Wednesday. The driver of the truck...
Bomb making materials found at Greenville County home
Authorities say, bomb making materials were found at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, that various explosive devices were found at a home on Shefleys Road in Simpsonville.
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A state agency is looking for answers after some people who live at an Upstate apartment complex say they haven't had heat for months, and calls to fix it have been ignored. A group of residents at Boulder Creek Apartments off Furman Hall Road in...
