Spartanburg, SC

wspa.com

2 injured in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away

SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Weather Update - 7 a.m. Thursday

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Accused Tanglewood shooter set to appear in court Thursday

GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy ends emergency outages, asks customers to limit power usage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are asking customers to limit their power usage while cold temperatures continue to impact the area. Earlier today Duke Energy began short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures caused unusually high energy demands across the area. However, officials said they have now ended those rotating outages.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

2022 Star Of The Year: Thomas Williams, RB, Powdersville

POWDERSVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC

