JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that likely started in the yarn aisle of a Janesville crafts store on Wednesday night is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the Janesville Police Department, employees of the Michaels store spotted the fire and were able to get it out and evacuate the customers and staff. JPD officers responded to the scene, on Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO