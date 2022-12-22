Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges, kept a stolen police badge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
nbc15.com
JPD: Fire at Janesville Michaels store possibly arson
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that likely started in the yarn aisle of a Janesville crafts store on Wednesday night is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the Janesville Police Department, employees of the Michaels store spotted the fire and were able to get it out and evacuate the customers and staff. JPD officers responded to the scene, on Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m.
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
seehafernews.com
Dane County Medical Examiner Identifies Woman Killed In Madison Crash
We now have a name to go along with the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s west side earlier this month. The Medical Examiner’s office yesterday identified the woman as 20-year-old Isabel Brings from Verona. She died in a fiery crash on South Pleasant View Road...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
Madison woman sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison. Juana Armenta Mora, 28, was arrested on April 4 after Department of Justice officials said she sold a kilogram of meth to a confidential informant. She reportedly admitted to selling drugs during post-arrest interviews. Mora told investigators that two people...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify woman who died in Pleasant View Rd. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month as a 20-year-old Verona woman. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Isabel Brings died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash on Dec. 4 on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive, in Madison.
CBS 58
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI
NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
nbc15.com
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state troopers respond to 400+ calls during Thursday’s storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state during Thursday’s snowstorm, according to numbers released by the agency Friday morning. The figures WSP provided cover the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They do...
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
Two Women from Rockford Charged with Filing False Police Report
Rockford Police have charged two 18-year-old women after some inconsistencies were discovered in their police report that was filed back in November. According to the press release from the Rockford PD, officers were dispatched to the area of East State and Prospect Street back on November 12 at 1:05 am for an "unlawful restraint" investigation.
nbc15.com
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
