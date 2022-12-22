ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.
CHICAGO, IL
Houston Chronicle

Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy