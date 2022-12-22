Read full article on original website
DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
Alex Ovechkin scores 802nd goal, passing Gordie Howe for second all-time
WASHINGTON - Alex Ovechkin took the next step in his pursuit of hockey history Friday night, scoring his 801st and 802nd career goals to pass Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time list. The milestone goal was an empty-netter inside the blue line with 1:00 left in the...
